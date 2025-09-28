Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley has finally committed his future to the club after agreeing a new one-year contract for the 2026 campaign.

Charnley began the season out of Adrian Lam’s side and at one stage, it looked as though he would leave the Leopards mid-year in pursuit of regular rugby.

Clubs including Oldham had tabled bids to sign Charnley for the 2026 campaign – but the legendary winger will remain in Super League and remain with Leigh after agreeing terms on a new extension.

The deal keeps Charnley with the Leopards in 2026, and he admitted he still has huge ambition for what he wants to achieve with Leigh – as well as continue to repay them for how they have helped resurrect his career.

“I’m buzzing,” Josh Charnley said. “To spend another year at this club is just what I wanted. The club is going in the right direction and I want to be part of it.

“While I’ve been here we’ve had a name change, a brand change and you see the quality of personnel we are attracting now. We’ve gone from crowds of 2,500 to 10,000 and I’m lucky enough to be here another year.

“Leigh got me to enjoy my rugby again. I was at a low point when I left Warrington. I got my confidence back and started enjoying the game again.”

“I still have goals I want to achieve,” Charnley added. “We are playing in the playoffs again and hopefully can achieve something special.

“We have a great group of lads with no egos and a good work ethic. It’s a great place to be at. Playing at the Leopards Den is a great feeling and our fans are extra special.”

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont admitted he was hopeful Charnley could now go on and surpass Ryan Hall as Super League’s top try-scorer in a Leopards shirt.

He said: “He loves the town, the team, his coaches and teammates. I’m buzzing to keep him and would love to see him break that record because he done so much in the game.”