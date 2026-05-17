Josh Charnley has moved level with Garry Schofield in joint-21st place in the list of the British game’s all-time top try-scorers.

Leigh star Charnley grabbed the 330th try of his career in the British game on Saturday evening as the Leopards were narrowly beaten 20-16 on home soil by reigning Super League champions Hull KR.

The veteran winger crashed over with 13 minutes left on the clock at the Leopards’ Den and kickstarted what appeared to be heading for an almighty comeback, but the Robins held on to claim the two competition points on offer.

Nonetheless, with his try, Charnley has chalked up another landmark in moving level with Great Britain legend Schofield.

Josh Charnley climbs game’s all-time try-scorer list following latest effort

Chorley-born Charnley will celebrate his 35th birthday next month. The first tries of his career came on debut for Blackpool Panthers back in April 2010, when he notched a brace in a 48-12 win over Doncaster along with kicking six goals.

Notably, all tries scored at club level in the British game count towards his tally of 330 along with those he scored on the international front.

318 have come at club level, including 75 to date for Leigh. The other 12 were scored between England Knights (two) and England (ten).

His next try will, of course, see him move above Schofield on the list and claim 21st place outright.

Notably, Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall – who he is still chasing down for Super League‘s all-time top try-scorer accolade – currently sits on 353 tries in the British game overall.

But for now, here’s how Charnley stands, with Mick Sullivan now his next target, 12 ahead of him on 342.

All-time top try-scorers in the British game (20-24)

20. Mick Sullivan – 342

21. Garry Schofield – 330

= Josh Charnley – 330

23. Shaun Edwards – 327

24. Johnny Lawrenson – 321

Charnley’s remarkable try record broken down

We’ve already mentioned that Charnley’s international tries count towards his overall tally of 330 in the British game, but here’s a full rundown of who he has scored them all for in full.

Club

Wigan Warriors – 164 tries in 173 appearances

Warrington Wolves – 69 tries in 108 appearances

Leigh Leopards – 75 tries in 101 appearances*

Hull KR – 5 tries in 5 appearances

Blackpool Panthers – 5 tries in 3 appearances

* Under contract at Leigh until the end of 2026

International

England Knights – 2 tries in 1 appearance

England – 10 tries in 11 appearances

TOTAL: 330 tries in 402 appearances