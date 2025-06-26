Adrian Lam has confirmed that a loan move for Josh Charnley could go through next week after confirming he will once again not feature for Leigh on Friday night.

Charnley has been left out of the Leopards’ side for several weeks and his future at the club beyond this year looks to be all-but over.

Love Rugby League revealed this week that Charnley was subject to interest from another Super League club in regards to a short-term move to secure regular rugby.

Lam confirmed that position in his pre-match press conference on Thursday and admitted that for Charnley’s benefit, it may now be a position they explore after this weekend’s game at AMT Headingley.

He said: "Obviously it's not ideal that Josh isn't in the 17 for him. We pick the team based on merit and that's been communicated very clearly to Josh and all other players outside of that 17.

“If there’s an opportunity there, because I feel that Josh may need to keep playing rugby, and if we make that decision to go to find Josh a club to go on loan to we’ll make that decision as each week progresses.

“So that won’t happen this week, but it obviously might come into play next week depending on his situation.”

Lam did admit that Charnley remained a valuable part of the Leigh squad, saying: “He’s an important member of the squad, loved by all the players. And there’s no change there.

“And he’s working hard to get back in that team and he’s not far off. So, we’ll do what’s best by the club next week moving forward now.”

