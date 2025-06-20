Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has admitted that the club have not tabled a deal for Josh Charnley as the exit door looms for the winger.

Charnley is off-contract at the end of this season and has struggled to command a regular place in the Leopards’ side. Lam admitted earlier this season that the club may start to look to their younger options in the outside backs for 2026 and beyond.

Furthermore, Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month that Charnley was subject to interest from Championship side Oldham about a high-profile move to the club.

And when asked on his pre-match press conference whether Leigh have put a deal forward to keep Charnley at the club, Lam said: “Yeah, not at the moment. We’ve got a job to do still here and no doubt there’ll be communications coming soon one way or another.

“For me and for Josh and for the team, I’ve got a squad of 30-odd players there that I need to manage and make sure we get through it. There’s only 17 picked every week and the way that we communicate, I think, is a real strength of the club and the group.

“The more that we do it with those comms, the clearer things will be. Like every other player there, we’ll get through this process.”

Charnley could be drafted in for Saturday’s game against Catalans, with Lam coy on team selection on the eve of the game in Perpignan.

But the Leopards coach praised the winger’s attitude as he remains patient for an opportunity.

He said: “Josh, like everyone else that misses out, is always frustrated and there’s a process that they’ve got to go through.

“Josh’s attitude is still reasonably good and there’s no reason why he may not get a chance this week or get a chance next week. There’s nothing set in stone here. The players, as I mentioned, are all playing for the jersey.

“I’ve had those clear communications with him quite easy.”

