Josh Charnley will make his Leigh Leopards return against Wigan Warriors on Friday – with the club deciding against letting him out on loan: for now.

Charnley has been on the sidelines for a number of weeks and has been firmly out of Adrian Lam’s plans, with Lam preferring Keanan Brand and Darnell McIntosh on the wings.

But McIntosh will miss the next month with a knee problem and that has opened the door for Charnley to come back in against his former club on Friday evening, with AJ Towse just behind him in the pecking order and waiting for a chance.

Lam told Love Rugby League: “I’m happy to put Josh straight back in there. He’s a big game player and up there with the top try-scorers (in Super League) – and we need people to score.

“Josh will start on the left wing. Having said that AJ is very close and he’s done some amazing things for us in pre-season and he’s edging closer.”

Love Rugby League revealed last month that the Leopards received interest about taking Charnley on a short-term loan. Love Rugby League understands that club was Salford Red Devils.

But with McIntosh now injured it appears as though Charnley’s immediate future will still be with Leigh. Lam admitted they have had expressions of interest in the winger and did consider a loan move to give Charnley game-time.

MORE LEIGH: Leigh lose key duo for lengthy period as David Armstrong worst fears outlined

But he will now get an opportunity back in the Leigh side.

Lam said: “It was always a question mark over that anyway. I knew he was going to play a part. He needs the tries for that record and we need him to score the tries.

“It was just a question of whether we would let him out on loan to get some game-time and some minutes but we knew we’d need him at some stage.”

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 The clubs set for major IMG performance drops including relegation candidates

👉🏻 When every Hull FC contract ends including major 2026 retention calls

👉🏻 Super League predictions: Wigan and St Helens shocks, Leeds Rhinos thriller among tips

👉🏻 Wayne Bennett breaks silence on Lewis Dodd exit as decision made