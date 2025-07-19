Josh Charnley has revealed other Super League clubs have expressed an interest in signing him for 2026 amid his ongoing contract saga at Leigh Leopards.

The winger – whose current deal with Leigh expires at the end of the year – has been among the most talked about players across the competition over the last few weeks.

Having looked likely to be on his way out of the exit door at the Leopards’ Den, Charnley appeared on an episode of Sky Sports’ ‘The Bench’ podcast.

Recorded earlier this month, the episode was published at the start of this week and caused a stir as the 34-year-old opened up on having heard nothing from the Leopards about a potential new deal as well as revealing his ‘dream’ would be to end his career back with rivals Wigan Warriors.

Josh Charnley reveals Super League interest as lid lifted on Leigh Leopards contract saga

Charnley released a statement apologising to the Leigh supporters after that episode of ‘The Bench’ sparked discontent from some sections of the fanbase.

Amid all of the off-field drama, he and his team-mates have been performing remarkably well on the field. Beating Wigan, Hull KR and now St Helens back-to-back-to-back, the veteran has now surpassed the milestone of 250 career tries in Super League.

Speaking exclusively to LoveRugbyLeague following Thursday night’s win at Saints, Charnley detailed: “It’s been a frustrating year, but I’m playing well and the team’s playing well, so it’s good to be a part of a winning side.

“I don’t have a clue what’s going on. Speculation is going around everywhere. An article got put out about a ‘dream’ move, and it’s just blown up from that. It’s mad what social media can do.

“It’s crazy. Kev (Brown), my agent, is just on with it and I’m out there putting the performances in.

“If anything comes of it, anything here, then great. But I’m gaining a bit of interest from other clubs.”

During Charnley’s time out of the side at Leigh earlier this year, it’s believed that Salford Red Devils attempted to sign him on loan, as did both Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves.

He has been with the Leopards since 2022, scoring x tries in x appearances across all competitions, and continued: “It’s one of those where I’d love to stay here.

“I’ve put it out there that the club is going in the right direction, Derek (Beaumont, owner) and Lammy (Adrian Lam, head coach) are putting on great performances, and if Leigh offered me something then I’d love to stay here.

“But if not, it’s one of those where I’m just enjoying playing at the minute, especially when we’re winning and playing good. It’s all good.”

