Josh Charnley reveals ‘dream’ club amid 2026 exit talk

Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley has revealed his dream to end his illustrious playing career back at Wigan Warriors, amid rumours of an exit from the Leigh Sports Village.

The 34-year-old back, who broke the 250-mark for Super League tries this weekend in action for Leigh, spent seven years with the Warriors at the start of his career, making 173 appearances, scoring 164 tries and helping the club win three Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups.

He has since enjoyed successful stints with Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards, adding a further two Challenge Cup winners’ medals to his collection in that time.

‘Wigan gave me the opportunity in this game’

Speaking on The Bench Podcast, Charnley opened up about his dream to end his career back where it first began.

“It would probably be (my dream) to finish at Wigan,” he said. “I’m so close to their try-scoring record, I know Liam Marshall just overtook me, so there’s a little goal there which would be good.

He added: “Wigan also gave me the opportunity in this game, so it would be nice to finish off there if I could and if that was there.”

Josh Charnley reveals where he would like to end his career… 💭 pic.twitter.com/3wng0zkM8L — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) July 14, 2025

‘I’ve been doing everything I can to get back and give myself every opportunity to get a deal’

His comments also come amid heavy rumours of an exit from the Leopards at the end of the current campaign. The winger has seen himself fall down the pecking order in 2025 following an early-season knee injury, with Adrian Lam preferring Darnel McIntosh and Keenan Brand as his starting wingers thus far, and it was suggested he could head for the exit door.

Love Rugby League previously revealed both Salford Red Devils and Oldham were interested in possible plays for Charnley, with Paul Rowley’s side keen on a loan deal until the end of the current campaign, while the ambitious Roughyeds were looking at a permanent deal for 2026.

Charnley is also currently off-contract at the end of the season, but has returned to the Leopards’ starting team in recent weeks and has quickly found his best form once again with a brace in their 28-10 win over Hull KR on Friday night.

“I’m very rarely injured, but I had my meniscus taken out at the start of the year,” the winger said when reflecting on his 2025 campaign to date. “It was a weird injury that I got, but I had to get surgery; I’ve been blessed over my career that I’ve not had many injuries or surgeries, so that was unfamiliar territory.

“And then not playing as well. I’ve been doing everything I can, I’ve been doing extra cross-fit training after rugby training and been seeing a lady at a wellness centre, so I’ve been doing everything I can to get back and give myself every opportunity to get a deal (for 2026).

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 11 Conclusions: Castleford coaching call, Leeds let-down, new title contenders: and expansion works

👉🏻 The Super League players facing bans including Leigh, Leeds and Hull stars

👉🏻 Super League injuries: Five clubs lose stars to HIAs as Leeds sweat on key man

👉🏻 Super League Team of the Week: Leigh and St Helens dominate as Salford duo included