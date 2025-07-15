Josh Charnley issues Leigh Leopards apology with ‘naive’ admission made as club publish statement

Off-contract Leigh winger Josh Charnley says he was ‘naive’ in his response to Jenna Brooks during a recent interview, with the Leopards publishing an apology from the veteran.

Charnley has been with Leigh since 2022, when he joined the club midway through a campaign in the second tier which ended in treble success and promotion.

Having scored 58 tries in 76 appearances across all competitions for the Leopards to date, he appears to be coming to the end of his stint at the club, with no contract offer currently tabled his way.

During an episode of ‘The Bench’ which was recorded earlier this month but published only this week, the 34-year-old admitted his ‘dream’ would be to end his career back at Wigan Warriors.

‘My unequivocal commitment is to Leigh Leopards where I hope I am able to remain’

That admission in itself caused a stir, with plenty of a Leopards persuasion taking it as a ‘come-and-get-me’ plea.

Leigh have now published a statement which ends with an apology from the winger, who says he was ‘naive’ in how he answered the question from Sky reporter Brooks.

That statement – in full – reads: “I would like to clarify my undoubted position as a professional rugby league player amidst the social media headline which has served to be more as click bait from a fuller interview.

“I have always been very clear about how happy I am at Leigh Leopards; how I was happy and treated well whilst waiting my turn to get into the team in the Championship and my excellent relationship with Adrian Lam and Derek Beaumont, not to mention all my fellow players and club staff.

“It’s the best environment in which I have been throughout my career, and I have always been clear that I want to continue my career here.

“Obviously at the moment my immediate future hasn’t been secured but I have not been concerned with this as I have a good manager who is dealing with it, who is well aware of my priority of remaining at Leigh Leopards.

“Jukesy (CEO Neil Jukes) has met with me personally since Chezzy (former Head of Rugby Chris Chester) departed and been very clear with the club’s situation.

“Derek has also made his intentions clear to me in each of the last few weeks, including at team run ahead of the Hull KR game so I have no reason to be concerned about my future at Leigh.

“My recent interview with the BBC which can be found here is an accurate reflection of that. With regards to the interview with Jenna (Brooks), it was more of a fun interview, which is her style.

“In hindsight I have been a little naïve when responding to her question of what would be a ‘dream’ outcome.

“There’s a clear difference between reality and a ‘dream’ and I was simply referencing in a perfect dream world I would protect my Wigan record as well as having the number one record as a try-scorer.

“As a player I have always been professional and realise wherever I am the team will be bigger than my personal achievements.

“I would like to apologise to my club and its sponsors and fans for any upset the interview has caused and assure everyone my unequivocal commitment is to Leigh Leopards where I hope I am able to remain.”