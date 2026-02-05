Young Wigan Warriors duo Josh Cartwright and Leo Wadsworth have joined Championship outfit Salford RLFC on loan ahead of their Challenge Cup Third Round clash against Hull FC this weekend.

Cartwright is a football convert having played for Morecambe FC’s academy before taking up rugby league.

An Orrell St James and Wigan St Patricks junior, the teenager – who will turn 20 in April – first joined Wigan back in September 2021 at scholarship level.

Wadsworth is six months younger, but joined the Warriors at the same time as Cartwright.

He first played league in high school, and then represented local community clubs Shevington Sharks and Orrell St James before being picked up by the Super League heavyweights.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Young Wigan Warriors pair including football convert make Salford RLFC loan switch

Both Cartwright and Wadsworth have linked up with Salford on short-term loan deals, and could make their debuts for the Championship club this weekend in the Challenge Cup.

Of the pair, only Cartwright has any prior experience at senior level in the game having featured twice for Oldham on loan in the Championship last term.

Starting both games on the wing, the 19-year-old featured for the Roughyeds in wins over London Broncos and Doncaster.

If the youngsters are selected by Salford head coach Mike Grady for Friday night’s cup tie, they will be involved in the club’s first game against Super League opposition since re-forming.

So far this season, Grady’s side have lost both of their league games, at home to Oldham and away at Barrow Raiders.

Their sole victory came in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup, where a 42-10 win away against community club Hammersmith Hills Hoists set up this weekend’s clash against Hull FC at the CorpArq Stadium.