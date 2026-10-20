Josh Addo-Carr’s future may well lie in Super League in 2027 should he land a lengthy suspension from the NRL, according to one of his former team-mates.

Addo-Carr is facing an uncertain future in Australia after testing positive in a roadside drugs test last month. He is still waiting for formal notification on the result of his B sample following that test.

But if that returns a positive result, then the NRL will almost certainly follow through on their stance on harsh suspensions for repeat offenders, with this Addo-Carr’s second such indiscretion. He was sacked by Canterbury Bulldogs in 2024 after failing a roadside test and testing positive for cocaine.

Josh Addo-Carr to Super League?

Parramatta Eels will face a difficult decision on whether to retain the winger should that second test be positive.

The NRL’s policy indicates that a second strike on a drugs-related charge would result in a 12-week suspension – which equates to half of a full season Down Under.

That means the Eels may cut their losses on Addo-Carr. And speaking on the Continuous Call podcast, Addo-Carr’s one-time team-mate for the New South Wales Blues, Josh Morris, admitted that his next home could be Super League.

It would be up in the air whether or not Addo-Carr’s NRL ban would be carried over to Super League, raising the prospect of the winger being able to play competitive rugby in England without any charges.

“It’s a tough one, isn’t it,” Morris said. “The second strike.. that means that you get that 12-week sanction. No matter what, he’s going to miss half the season, even if he does go to another NRL club.

“Is that a gamble worth taking for someone who has two strikes against his name? He’s a great player, we know that and he’s been a good role model but he’s made a couple of mistakes.

“It’s up to a club to take either a chance on him or for the Eels to say we’ll give you one more chance. It’s one of those.. I don’t know what’s going to happen. If I was going to think of somewhere that Josh Addo-Carr would play, I would suggest more likely Super League.

“He’s done some really great work but like you said, do you go back on your word? And what does that do to the playing group if that happens as well.”

Addo-Carr’s future uncertain

There are a number of clubs still in the hunt for outside backs for 2027, should Addo-Carr enter the transfer market as what would undoubtedly be a surprise option.

No exit from the Eels has been rubber-stamped yet, with his management reportedly due to meet Parramatta on Tuesday to discuss his future.

He has proven to be a popular addition at the Eels, scoring 27 tries in 45 games and being heralded for his work not only in the local community, but for his popularity among his team-mates.

However, he clearly faces an uncertain future. The NRL have insisted they will not act until the results of the B sample but if they are positive, Parramatta have to decide whether to go half a season without Addo-Carr, or sever ties for good.