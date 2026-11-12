Josh Addo-Carr on Super League radars after Parramatta Eels call

Super League clubs are keeping tabs on the future of Josh Addo-Carr after he was told he is free to explore his options.

The winger has been informed by Parramatta Eels that his contract will not be extended beyond the end of 2027 and has been granted permission to seek a new club immediately should he wish to do so.

He has been cleared to return by both the NRL Integrity Unite and the Eels after allegedly returning a positive cocaine sample in a roadside test in September. However, his B sample returned negative, therefore paving the way for a return.

Despite that, the Eels have already made a call on his future.

“The club has informed Josh and his management that it will not be seeking to extend his current contract”

In a statement, the club said: “After reviewing all relevant information, including the negative result of the B sample, the club has cleared Josh in relation to the issues raised following the incident. The NRL has also confirmed it will not be taking any further action, and the club now considers the matter closed.

“Separately, the club has informed Josh and his management that it will not be seeking to extend his current contract beyond the end of the 2027 season.

“Following these discussions, Josh and the club have mutually agreed that it is in his best interests to immediately explore opportunities elsewhere to give Josh the best opportunity to secure his future.

“The club will continue to support Josh as he considers his next opportunity.”

Love Rugby League understands that has caught the attention of some Super League clubs in the hours since, who are now considering whether to make him a transfer target for both this year and next.

Clubs in the NRL are also expected to show interest, with Perth Bears and Sydney Roosters two early suggestions as potential landing spots.

Addo-Carr has represented Australia ten times in his career and was part of the Kangaroos side that won the 2022 World Cup. He has made 224 NRL appearances in his career, scoring 167 tries.