Former Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls ace Jorge Taufua has hung up his boots Down Under and was among the retiring class of 2026 celebrated at the NRL Grand Final over the weekend just gone.

Ex-Samoa and Tonga international Taufua – who was a try-scorer himself in the 2013 NRL Grand Final as Manly Sea Eagles were beaten by Sydney Roosters – rounded his professional career off in the UK.

Arriving at Wakefield midway through the 2022 campaign, he played just two games before being ruled out for the remainder of the season, requiring surgery.

The outside-back then featured a further 12 times for Trinity the following year as they were relegated, but departed for then-Championship outfit Bradford midway through 2023.

Two-and-a-half years with the Bulls followed, but as they were promoted to Super League ahead of 2026, he did not receive a new contract and instead ventured into amateur rugby union: donning a shirt for sixth tier outfit Bradford Salem in the 15-a-side code.

Former Wakefield ace Jorge Taufua hangs up boots as NRL celebrate retiring veteran

Now 34, Canberra-born Taufua played for the Toongabbie Tigers and Wentworthville Magpies at junior level prior to linking up with Parramatta Eels.

The Eels though allowed him to move onto Manly before he had played a game at first-grade level, with his NRL bow coming early on in the 2012 season against his former club.

All 161 of his NRL appearances came for the Sea Eagles, with 87 tries scored as well as seven in eight games on the international stage between Samoa and Tonga, both of whom he was eligible to represent via his heritage.

Having now hung up his boots, Taufua’s career tallies across all competitions sit at 114 tries in 221 first-grade appearances.

Ahead of last weekend’s NRL Grand Final, which saw the Roosters beat Newcastle Knights, his service to the game was celebrated along with that of numerous others from both the men’s and women’s games.

Former Super League men Kyle Feldt, Konrad Hurrell, Ryan Matterson, Moses Mbye, Jordan Rapana, Tariq Sims and Elliot Whitehead were also among those recognised for their service to the game at last weekend’s showpiece event Down Under.