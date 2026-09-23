Warrington Wolves have made the decision not to risk Jordy Crowther in this weekend’s play-off semi-final against Leeds Rhinos, with the utility still recovering from a shoulder injury.

Crowther – who will depart for fellow Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants come the end of the season – has not featured since the back end of August, when he was thrust into the action away against Hull FC as 18th man.

The 29-year-old was found to have a small fracture on his collarbone, but his recovery has taken longer than first expected, and he has not been included in Sam Burgess’ initial 21-man squad for Friday night’s semi-final clash against Leeds.

Accordingly, if his team-mates are unable to get the job done at Headingley, Crowther will have played his last game in the primrose and blue.

Warrington star Jordy Crowther nearing injury return as omission from semi-final squad explained

Crowther joined Warrington midway through the 2023 campaign and has so far made 73 appearances across all competitions, scoring five tries in the process.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wire’s semi-final clash, head coach Burgess explained: “Jordy’s not far away, he’s just not quite recovering from a bit of a shoulder knock.

“You need everyone healthy at this time of year, you need blokes on the field that are as good as they can be.

“He’s obviously not in the 21, we’ve put Max Wood in there because he’s more likely to be available should he be required.”

Crowther’s time at the Halliwell Jones Stadium has included two Challenge Cup final appearances.

He could yet return to finish his stint with an appearance in the Super League Grand Final, if the Wolves can conquer Leeds – who they finished level on competition points with at the end of the regular season.

Burgess added: “Those are the type of calls you’ve got to make at this time of year, you need the fittest guys available to you.

“It’s very hard to carry people. Jordy wants to play and whatever happens there, he could probably get a job done, but this is just one of those difficult decisions I have to make.”