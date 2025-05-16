Jordan Rapana update after sickening head injury causes 11 minute Hull FC delay

Hull FC full-back Jordan Rapana has suffered a sickening head clash in their Super League clash with Leeds Rhinos tonight.

The former Canberra Raiders star was involved in a collision with Rhinos man Jake Connor, and was stretchered off the pitch.

Jordan Rapana suffers sickening head injury in Super League clash

The incident occurred after just 10 minutes in the Airlie Birds’ trip to Headingley. With the scores 0-0, he shot out of the line to kill off a clear scoring chance when Leeds appeared to have a three-on-two overlap, with half-back Connor also on the ball.

Just as he made contact with the former Hull FC man, Rapana slumped to the floor and play was instantly stopped so he could receive medical treatment.

The pause in play lasted just over 11 minutes, too, with the New Zealander stretchered off by club medical staff.

11′ 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗘: A nasty looking head injury for Jordan Rapana sees him leave the field on a stretcher after a lengthy delay. We’re all with you Raps 🙏 ✅: Tom Briscoe

Sky Sports later provided an update on Rapana, who was making his 250th career appearance.

“He’s conscious and he is ok. He won’t be coming back into the action tonight, it was a fairly hefty blow,” Sky Sports commentator Stuart Pyke said.

Rapana has had some recent history with head injuries too, fracturing a cheekbone in one of his final outings in the NRL before his move to West Hull.

Since his move, the full-back has been an ever-present in John Cartwright’s side with 11 appearances to his name in all competitions. He has also scored one try in the process.

Hull FC came into the game tonight sixth, just a point behind their opponents in fifth, but a win would see them climb above St Helens into fourth.

