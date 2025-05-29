Jordan Rapana decision made as Hull FC suffer latest injury concern

Hull FC full-back Jordan Rapana has been named in his side’s 21-man squad to face Catalans Dragons this weekend, just two weeks after suffering a sickening head injury against Leeds Rhinos.

The former Canberra Raiders man collided with Leeds Rhinos back Jake Connor in a tackle and was later stretchered off after 11 minutes of on-field treatment.

He was later spotted on the sidelines at Headingley, but did not return to the field.

Jordan Rapana returns for Hull FC after head injury

Commenting on the injury, FC boss John Cartwright said he was ok and that the aim was for him to make his return against Catalans.

“He’s just in the head injury protocols,” Cartwright said prior to his side’s 26-12 win over Leigh Leopards. “It’ll be a minimum of 11 days, but he’s gone to see a specialist to clear him for Catalans.”

He added: “It’s just a protocol that every player has to go through, but if he gets the all-clear, he’ll be alright to go.”

SL TIPS: Super League predictions: Wakefield and Castleford upsets among Jon Wells’ tips

Since then, it seems the full-back has been cleared to return to action as he has been named among Cartwright’s 21-man squad to face the struggling French outfit.

Rapana is one of two changes to the wider FC match-day squad from that victory over Leigh last time out, with Will Hutchinson also coming in.

The pair replace John Asiata and Logan Moy, with Asiata missing through a hamstring injury picked up at the Leigh Sports Village.

Elsewhere, Ligi Sao, Jed Cartwright, Jordan Lane, Oliver Holmes, Ryan Westerman and Liam Watts remain on the injury list.

A win for the Airlie Birds on Saturday in Perpignan could see them climb up to fourth place in the table, should other results fall their way.

Hull FC squad to face Catalans Dragons in full

1 – Jordan Rapana

2 – Harvey Barron

3 – Zak Hardaker

4 – Ed Chamberlain

5 – Tom Briscoe

6 – Will Pryce

7 – Aidan Sezer

8 – Herman Ese’ese

MORE FC: Sam Eseh’s Wigan Warriors future confirmed with Matt Peet’s emphatic verdict

9 – Amir Bourouh

14 – Cade Cust

16 – Yusuf Aydin

17 – Jack Ashworth

19 – Brad Fash

20 – Davy Litten

22 – Lewis Martin

24 – Jack Charles

25 – Denive Balmforth

27 – Matty Laidlaw

33 – Will Hutchinson

39 – Sam Eseh

40 – Liam Knight

READ NEXT: Super League fixture this weekend made free-to-air as incentive for latest broadcasting offer