Released Bradford Bulls star seals fresh Championship deal as length of contract confirmed

Experienced half-back Jordan Lilley has joined Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles on a two-year deal following his departure from newly-promoted Bradford Bulls.

A product of Leeds’ youth system, Lilley featured 41 times for the Rhinos at first-team level between 2015 and 2018.

Enjoying three loan spells with Bradford during his time at Headingley, he then made a permanent switch to Odsal ahead of the 2019 campaign and has remained there since.

Clocking up more than 160 appearances across all competitions in total, the playmaker bid an emotional farewell to the Bulls earlier this week as he will not be making the step up into Super League with them.

Instead, he will remain in the Championship with Sheffield having inked a deal which runs until the end of 2027 at Olympic Legacy Park.

Lilley is now 29 and the Eagles will become the sixth club he’s represented in his career having also donned a shirt either as a loanee or on dual-registration for Hunslet, Featherstone Rovers and Leigh during his time at Leeds.

As his signing was announced by Sheffield, who finished 11th in the Championship this year, he said: “I’m really pleased to get everything sorted, it’s been something I’ve wanted to get done for a while now.

“The opportunity has come. After speaking with Craig (Lingard, head coach) and seeing some of the other new signings for the club, I am really delighted to sign for two years and get the deal over the line.

“I just want to say a big thank you to everyone at Bradford for everything that they’ve done for me. I’ve made some lifelong memories there and it’s a club where I’ll always hold memories.

“I’m a fan of the club, as is my son, and I’ll continue to take him to games, but it’s time for me to go and make memories somewhere else, and that’s going to be with Sheffield for the next two years.”

Bramley native Lilley joins team-mate Kieran Gill, who has also joined Sheffield following his exit from Bradford, at Olympic Legacy Park.

With the Eagles on a recruitment spree following a poor 2025 campaign, the half-back becomes the 24th confirmed member of their squad for 2026.

Head coach Lingard added: “It’s great to be able to bring in someone with the experience which Jordan has, in both Super League and the Championship. He always plays at a high level and will bring a lot of versatility to us.

“He’s certainly going to bring us some good leadership and guidance around the park, he has a great kicking game and he’s a great competitor, which is something that I really like about him as an individual.

“Whether he’s carrying the ball at the line, rallying the troops or leading the line defensively, you can see that he really enjoys playing the game, and we’re all looking forward to him joining us for the next two years.”

Matty Marsh, Joe Brown, Billy Walkley, Ryan Millar, Jayden Billy, Josh Hodson, Will Oakes, Jack Mallinson, George Griffin, Martyn Reilly, Conor Fitzsimmons, Marcus Green, Masi Matongo, Blake Broadbent, Lewis Peachey, Corey Johnson, Harry Bowes, Reiss Butterworth, Connor Bower, Joel Farrell, Alex Foster, Jack Bussey and Gill will all be Lilley’s team-mates next year.