Jordan Abdull says he ‘shares the dream of playing in Super League’ with Widnes, which is why he’s agreed to make his long-awaited return to the field with the Vikings for the 2026 campaign.

Half-back Abdull hasn’t played a game since Round 26 of the 2024 Super League season, when he helped Catalans Dragons to a 12-8 victory at home against London Broncos.

His stint in Perpignan was via a loan from Hull KR, who he departed at the end of that 2024 campaign and penned a three-year deal to re-join Hull FC.

But by the time January this year was over, so was his time back at the MKM Stadium, departing without playing a single game having released him ‘to allow him to explore opportunities elsewhere in the game’.

Until now though, that opportunity has never arisen.

Jordan Abdull’s first words as surprise rugby league return with Championship heavyweights sealed

29-year-old Abdull has almost 200 senior appearances under his belt having represented London, Featherstone Rovers and Doncaster as well as Hull FC, Hull KR and Catalans.

As his move to Widnes announced on Wednesday evening, he said: “I’m really excited for a new challenge. I’ve had 12 months to rest my body and rest my mind. I just want to get back to enjoying what I do, and that is playing rugby.

“After speaking with Allan on a number of occasions, it’s the aspirations of the club that excited me the most. We all have the same dream, which is to be playing in Super League again, so I think it’s a really good fit.

“I’m looking forward to getting into it and meeting all the fans. I can guarantee that I’ll put my best foot forward for the club.”

The Vikings finished seventh in the Championship this year, and are among the clubs that have submitted an application to return to a newly-expanded Super League come 2026.

One-time England international Abdull though will be a Widnes player regardless of which division they end up in, something which head coach Allan Coleman is delighted about.

Coleman added: “It’s a fantastic signing for the club. If you just look at his career and what he’s done, you can see the value he’s going to add.

“His kicking game is as good as anybodies, and he’s someone who always wants his hands on the ball. He’s a big body for a half, who will provide a real run threat.

“It’s a massive coup for us given his pedigree. He’s played for England and been nominated for the Man of Steel, so that just shows the quality of player we’re getting here.”