New Wigan Warriors signing Jonny Vaughan has linked up with Championship outfit Rochdale Hornets on a one-week loan deal and will feature against Keighley Cougars on Sunday.

Vaughan joined Wigan from arch rivals St Helens ahead of 2026, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal as he moved across Billinge Hill alongside team-mate Dayon Sambou.

Formerly an amateur kickboxing champion, the youngster arrives at Wigan having racked up 19 Super League appearances over the last two years between his games at first-team level for Saints in 2024 and last season’s loan at Salford Red Devils.

The 22-year-old – who can slot into the centres or back-row – still awaits his competitive bow for the Warriors, but will for this weekend at least get some game time in the Championship with Rochdale.

Wigan enjoyed a trip to Rochdale in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup last weekend, ending up 83-0 winners.

The Hornets had won all three of their games this term prior to that, including both of their Championship games so far, and will hope to make it three from three in the league when Keighley visit the Crown Oil Arena on Sunday afternoon.

As Vaughan’s short-term loan was announced, Hornets chairman Andy Mazey said: “Jonny is a player who Wigan have just acquired from St Helens and has plenty of Super League appearances to his name already.

“He has a bright future ahead of him, so it’s a real coup to get him on loan. Our thanks go to Kris Radlinski, Matt Peet and John Duffy over at Wigan.”

Elsewhere, Rochdale have also secured the signing of centre Kieran Taylor from fellow Championship outfit Widnes Vikings on a one-month loan deal.

Taylor joined Widnes ahead of 2026 from North Wales Crusaders, where he won the League 1 title last term.

The 25-year-old has played once for the Vikings in the Challenge Cup so far this season as well as donning a shirt in the Championship as a loanee for Salford RLFC.

Hornets chief Mazey added: “Gary (Thornton, head coach) has admired Keiran while playing against us in recent seasons, and thanks to Allan Coleman and the Widnes club, we’ve been able to bring him in on loan.”