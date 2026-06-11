St Helens stalwart Jonny Lomax has been hospitalised, needing x-rays on a gruesome jaw injury suffered in the first half of Thursday night’s clash against Warrington Wolves.

Vice-captain Lomax retained his spot in Paul Rowley’s side for the Round 14 clash at the BrewDog Stadium, partnering youngster George Whitby in the halves.

But the veteran lasted just 15 minutes, being forced off following a huge collision with Wire’s Josh Thewlis just a few minutes after being denied a try by a last-ditch tackle on him.

Tristan Sailor had started the night on the wing, but moved into the halves to fill the void left by Lomax, with Deon Cross coming off the bench and into the backline as a result.

It soon emerged that Lomax’s injury, which officially saw him leave the field for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), was jaw-related: and Sky Sports’ pitchside reported revealed that the playmaker had required oxygen from the medical staff.

Then, as the sides returned to the field for the second half with the score at 6-6, Brooks revealed Lomax was on his way to hospital and required x-rays on his jaw.

St Helens star Jonny Lomax hospitalised as grim injury suffered in brutal Warrington clash

Lomax, who relinquished the captaincy ahead of 2026, has already spent a chunk of time on the sidelines this term following a complex wrist dislocation suffered in a home win over Leigh Leopards back in March.

Now, it would appear he’s set for another stint on the sidelines, with the initial reports on his jaw injury suggesting it is a serious one.

He was far from the only player to suffer a knock in the opening 40 minutes on Thursday night, leaving the field after Wire youngster Zack Gardner had been forced off with a dislocated shoulder.

Gardner’s exit ten minutes in was a permanent one, but positively, the Wolves’ medical staff managed to pop his shoulder back into place.

Wire forward Jordy Crowther alongside Saints pair Jake Davies and Mark Percival were all also forced off for HIAs. All three though passed those checks.