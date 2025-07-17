Jon Wilkin waxes lyrical over Leigh Leopards star as bold admission made

Jon Wilkin has hailed the impact Bailey Hodgson has had at Leigh over the last few weeks, and insists the youngster should be the Leopards’ starting full-back regardless of David Armstrong’s fitness.

Hodgson joined Leigh from NRL outfit Manly Sea Eagles last July, but had to wait until the start of this year for his Leopards debut.

The 22-year-old had played some part in 16 games across all competitions for Adrian Lam’s side before first-choice full-back Armstrong suffered a gruesome knee injury away against Leeds Rhinos.

Armstrong, the club’s star off-season recruit, was ruled out for nine months with that injury: and Hodgson has since enjoyed a leading role in victories against both Wigan Warriors and Hull KR, Super League’s current top two.

Prior to his move Down Under as a teenager, Hodgson featured once in Super League for Castleford Tigers. But such has been his form in 2025, he has earned plaudits aplenty.

In Leigh‘s win against KR, he made 304 metres from 34 carries with seven tackle breaks to his name, and 94 of those metres came post-contact.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ ‘The Verdict’ on Wednesday afternoon, pundit Wilkin waxed lyrical over the Hull native, saying: “To run for 300 metres in a game is incredible, and for that to not contain a length-of-the-field try or something like that, it’s crazy good.

“David Armstrong dropped out of the team, a young Australian star, and everybody was left questioning whether Bailey Hodgson could do that job.

“He’s come in and done it so well, Ive been so impressed with him, and I actually think he should be the starting full-back for Leigh, even when Armstrong is back.”

The Leopards currently sit 3rd on the Super League ladder, and could move three competition points clear with a win against fourth-placed St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night.

Defeat though would see Leigh leapfrogged by Saints, with the potential to end the weekend as low as fifth, such is the tight-knit nature of the ladder.

