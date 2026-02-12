Jon Wilkin has tipped Leigh Leopards star Bailey Hodgson as an ‘outside shout’ to be crowned 2026’s Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel in a bold prediction.

Hull-born Hodgson – who only turned 23 in September – arrived at Leigh in July 2024 from NRL outfit Manly Sea Eagles.

Having started out in Super League with Castleford Tigers and made a sole senior appearance for them back in 2020, the full-back had spent three-and-a-half seasons Down Under.

That stint in Australia saw him feature at second-grade level consistently without ever registering an NRL appearance.

Forced to wait until the beginning of the 2025 campaign to make his Leopards debut, he then went on to form a key part of Adrian Lam’s side for the duration of the season amid first-choice full-back David Armstrong’s injury woes.

Armstrong has been sidelined since last June with an ACL injury, and won’t be back until Round 8 of the 2026 campaign, at the earliest.

Accordingly, Hodgson – who scored six tries in 30 appearances across all competitions for Leigh last term and earned plenty of plaudits – will begin the year at full-back again for the Leopards.

And though Armstrong is expected to return to the fold eventually, leaving Hodgson to find another spot in Lam’s 17, pundit Wilkin has tipped him to go all the way and be crowned Man of Steel this year!

Speaking live on Sky in the build-up to Thursday night’s Super League opener between York and Hull KR, Wilkin said: “Bailey Hodgson Man of Steel, it’s an outside shout, a big shout.

“He was that good last year.

“If he comes and brings it and plays, (he could win it)… David Armstrong is injured again.

“He’s going to have torn it up in pre season and Adrian Lam knows how to work his side.”

Leigh begin their 2026 Super League campaign at home against Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.