Jon Wilkin said changes are coming at the top of St Helens after criticising the treatment of former coach Paul Wellens and Mark Percival.

Saints started life under Paul Rowley with a 24-14 defeat to Warrington Wolves, a disappointing outcome after an off-season that featured plenty of hype following changes to the coach and the playing personnel.

But their build-up has also been disrupted about news regarding Percival, who is looking to leave the club following a contract dispute with the club, after a deal that was previously on the table was then withdrawn, as first reported by Love Rugby League.

Many have criticised the treatment Wellens received at the end of his tenure at the club, and Wilkin did not hold back following Saints’ loss.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Wilkin said: “Paul Rowley might be the phoenix in the flames of what was to what will be.

“But the club needs change and there will be change at the top level of the club. I look back to last year and the Paul Wellens sacking, how that was dealt with, they ground Paul down to the death then told a club legend he was going, they knew he was going in the summer.

“They told him if he got to the Grand Final he would have a job and I don’t believe that to be true. A decision had already been made to bring a coach in. Mark Percival signed a contract in August last year that’s gone missing and all of a sudden, he’s on the out.

“Things need to change at the club if that’s how they operate and look after their people. It’s not good enough in any workplace; that’s simply not good enough. Mark Percival has put hid body on the line for this club, been one of the legends of this club and I just think they need to look after their people better.”

Wilkin added: “I stand by it, it absolutely is, these are friends, people I know. I think the club just needs a shake-up and Paul Rowley is the first part of that.”