Jon Wilkin slams ‘dangerous’ Leeds Rhinos star after controversial incident

Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin has suggested Leeds Rhinos star Sam Lisone’s ball-carrying technique needs to be looked at by the Match Review Panel following a collision in their win over Salford Red Devils.

In the second-half of Leeds’ 42-6 win over Salford, Lisone trucked into Red Devils’ prop Jack Ormondroyd, who received on-field treatment and was later taken off for an HIA, which he passed.

‘It’s dangerous’

While there was clearly no mallice behind the incident, this isn’t the first time Lisone has left someone in the dust, and Wilking feels there should be some questions asked as a result.

“It raises the question. We talk about head injuries, and the duty of care is with the guy defending,” the pundit said on Sky Sports after the incident.

“But, I’m just saying, Sam Lisone has knocked five blokes out this year by doing that. Match review panel, I think, need to look at the technique. There’s certainly no malice in it whatsoever; it’s just dangerous, that’s all.

“The technique from Lisone. He turns into contact, lifts his arm up, which is heavily padded. He’s done that five times this year, but there hasn’t been any action. I’m not saying there’s any venom in it, he’s not intended to hurt anyone, but it’s dangerous.”

He also went onto add that Lisone is having a strong season in 2025, and will be a ‘fantastic addition’ for Hull FC ahead of the 2026 season.

“What a year Sam Lisone is having, by the way. He’s an incredible threat, isn’t he? He carries the ball with such strength. He’s difficult to handle.

“Fantastic signing.”

Lisone was part of a strong Leeds Rhinos performance against the Red Devils, who again showed real signs of improvement despite the scoreline.

Brad Arthur’s side held a 10-6 lead at half-time following two scores from Alfie Edgell, but they eventually ran away with it in the second-half. Edgell was on hand to nab a fine hat-trick, but he was also joined by Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, James McDonnell and Cooper Jenkins.

