BBC pundit asks Andy Burnham for £30 million rugby league plan

Jon Wilkin has delivered an impassioned plea to Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Lisa Nandy MP, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, to use rugby league as a vehicle for social change in the North of England: proposing a £30 million investment plan.

Crowned a Super League champion in 2006 with St Helens in the same year he was named in the Super League Dream Team, Hull-born Wilkin enjoyed a career which saw him make over 500 professional appearances.

Now a regular on our television screens with both Sky Sports and the BBC, it was on radio that the 42-year-old launched his plea to the UK government on the back of England’s earliest-ever Rugby League World Cup exit.

His plan involves a five-year strategy with £30 million worth of investment.

With the outline of a five-year strategy shared… why shouldn’t Britain show the same ambition for the North?’

A 16-time England international himself with six caps for Great Britain also on his CV, Wilkin featured in the 2008 World Cup as England were beaten 32-22 by New Zealand in the semi-finals. That year, the other semi saw Australia batter Fiji 52-0.

18 years on, Pacific nations Samoa and Tonga have both reached the semi-finals: and an upset could well be sprung as they face the Kangaroos and the Kiwis respectively, with not many anticipating anything like a 52-0 scoreline in either of this weekend’s last-four ties.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5Live, Wilkin said: “(Prime Minister) Andy Burnham should be absolutely compelled to use rugby league to make social change happen in the North.

“Rugby league is one of the North of England’s greatest untapped social assets.

“For generations, its clubs have been at the heart of communities facing some of the country’s greatest challenges in health, education and economic opportunity.

“Australia has recognised rugby league’s potential as a vehicle for social change, committing hundreds of millions to developing communities, especially across the Pacific.

“Why shouldn’t Britain show the same ambition for the North?

“The infrastructure already exists… the clubs, the foundations, the schools, community relationships are already established. What’s missing is a co-ordinated strategy and meaningful government investment.

“The ask would be simple, for the government to establish a £30 million, five-year Northern Rugby League Social Impact Partnership, bringing together the RFL, professional clubs, community foundations, local authorities and government departments.”

‘We talk about levelling up all the time now. If that’s on the agenda, then rugby league is the vehicle to actually commit to social change in deprived backgrounds’

Former Hull KR, Saints and Toronto Wolfpack ace Wilkin’s playing career also saw him lift the Challenge Cup on four occasions as well as winning the 2007 World Club Challenge.

Those in power mentioned in his plea, PM Burnham and MP Nandy, who is the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, are huge rugby league advocates – supporters of Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors respectively.

Wilkin continued: “The programme, and this is what’s really important, would target disadvantaged Northern communities.

“We talk about levelling up all the time now. If that’s on the agenda, then rugby league is the vehicle to actually commit to social change in deprived backgrounds.

“Using rugby league to improve school attendance, physical and mental health, youth unemployment and social mobility with independently measured outcomes and clear accountability for public money that’s going to be spent.

“Now that, for me, is why Andy Burnham and Lisa Nandy should be absolutely compelled to use rugby league, that has genuinely got clubs that are integral to the communities around them, to make social change happen in the North.”