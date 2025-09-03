Jon Wilkin makes comedic Derek Beaumont jibe amid Leigh Leopards praise

Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin has taken a comedic swipe at Leigh owner Derek Beaumont, comparing his gameday theatrics to an Elton John performance amid high praise for what the Leopards are doing on the field.

Throughout the 2025 campaign, Leigh have branded their home matches at the Leopards’ Den as ‘The Greatest Show in Super League’.

With the name and concept taken from world-famous 2017 film ‘The Greatest Showman’, Beaumont has taken on Hugh Jackman’s role as the ringmaster.

In addition to a musical act performing live prior to and during half-time at every game, there are now smoke machines, lasers and fireworks.

The Leopards’ owner is in charge of those, as well as the sound effects played during matches which have caused plenty of uproar at times throughout the year in the club’s fanbase.

‘He’s got a little control pad that’s got all of the fireworks and the lasers, and he just thinks he’s Elton John letting them off at the ground!’

Wilkin and Beaumont have had their fair share of debate over the years, and in 2024, the Leigh chief made the pundit and his Sky colleagues ‘eat humble pie’ live on air after Adrian Lam’s side secured their play-off spot having been tipped not to do so.

Speaking on Sky’s ‘The Verdict’ on Wednesday afternoon, Wilkin was teased about his relationship with Beaumont, and said in response: “I don’t think (we’re) friends, I think we are opposed in every way in life, but that’s cool, isn’t it?

“He sees the world one way and I see it another way, and I kind of like the way he sees it sometimes.

“He just needs to tone it down… leopard print this, leopard print that, it’s just a bit much.

“He sits in his box and he’s got a little control pad that’s got all of the fireworks and the lasers, and he just thinks he’s Elton John letting them off at the ground!

“He’s done well, I’ll say that. Whatever you think about Derek, he’s done well with that club.”

Earlier in the show, Wilkin had been waxing lyrical over how Leigh have fared on the field to date in 2025.

With three games remaining, the Leopards sit fourth on the ladder and could yet achieve their best-ever Super League finish, with Warrington Wolves, St Helens and Huddersfield Giants their remaining opponents in the ‘regular’ season.

He said: “I think Leigh are a really exciting side to watch, and they’re a real danger in the play-offs.

“I don’t think many sides will fancy pulling Leigh, especially if it’s a home game at the Leigh Sports Village.

“Well done to Adrian Lam, Derek Beaumont and the Leigh club because they’ve entertained us all year.”

