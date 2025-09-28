Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin admits he has a ‘fear’ that Hull KR could come unstuck against St Helens in next weekend’s huge Super League play-off semi-final between the two sides.

The all-conquering Robins will host the fifth-placed Saints for the right to walk out at Old Trafford in a fortnight’s time, after Paul Wellens’ side produced one of the great finales to a Super League game to stun Leeds Rhinos on Saturday evening.

It seemed for long periods as though it would be Leeds Rhinos who would be travelling to Craven Park next weekend, but the Saints tore up the script with Shane Wright’s stunning late try to ensure they progressed at the expense of Brad Arthur’s side.

And, speaking after the game, Wilkin admitted his big concern for the Robins would be the challenge of overcoming the mental high of winning the League Leaders’ Shield on the final weekend of the season, and admitted if St Helens brought a physical edge to next weekend’s tie, it could cause Rovers issues.

He said: “I draw peoples’ mind back to Round 23 when Leeds took the physicality to Hull KR and they crumbled. Saints could do that to Hull KR, they could put the blowtorch on them and get them.

“If they’re not mentally and physically right at the peak of their powers.. that’s my fear for Hull KR. That they’ve just gone over a cliff edge of an emotional high of the Challenge Cup, emotional high of the League Leaders’ Shield, you’ve got a week off.. I know Willie (Peters) won’t give them a second to have a breath.

“But if you aren’t bang on in that game against Saints, it could get tricky. But that’s a fascinating game now.”

Wilkin also insisted that the game represented a free hit for the Saints now, insisting they ‘can’t lose’ next weekend.

He said: “Saints can’t lose. They’re not expected to win. It’s a free pass.”