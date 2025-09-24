Jon Wilkin has tipped Wigan Warriors star Jai Field to be named this year’s Super League Man of Steel following the reveal of the three-man shortlist.

Field, Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor and reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis of Hull KR were revealed as the contenders for the accolade on Wednesday afternoon.

That three-man shortlist has been determined by a panel of former players who have awarded points to the top three players in each of the 161 fixtures of the regular season.

The winner will be crowned on Tuesday, October 7 at the Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester, four days prior to this year’s Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Jon Wilkin delivers 2025 Man of Steel verdict following shortlist reveal

The Man of Steel title was introduced back in the 1976-77 season, with Leeds hooker David Ward the first winner.

It has been awarded annually for the last five decades, and was renamed the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel in 2014 in tribute to the former St Helens, Hull, Wakefield, England and Ireland full-back.

Prescott had responded inspirationally to the diagnosis of a rare form of stomach cancer in 2006, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity before his death at the age of 39 in November 2013.

Wilkin delivered his verdict on this year’s winner during the latest episode of ‘The Verdict’ on Sky Sports News, saying: “It’s difficult, but I’d probably say Jai Field.

“In the absence of Bevan French, he performed at a really consistent level.

“He’s had a tricky year, but I just sense he’s going to have a big say in what the semis and Grand Final look like.”

Wigan full-back Field ended the ‘regular’ Super League season with 45 direct try involvements having scored 24 and assisted a further 21.

The Australian was also on the three-man shortlist following his Dream Team selection back in 2022, but missed out that year to Brodie Croft during his time at Salford Red Devils.

Wilkin continued: “That being said, I think this weekend is huge.

“Jake Connor’s got a big job against St Helens who like to put him under pressure.

“Mikey Lewis has got the cigar out because he’s got a week off, but he’s had a tough last month, and I feel like Field really carries momentum into the play-offs.”

