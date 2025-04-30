Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin has called for Super League to introduce a shot clock to reduce the lengthy stoppages in games which he described as ‘painful’.

More and more games are taking longer to finish in 2025, with a number of delays totalling several minutes now a regular occurence.

That has led to a debate launching about how to streamline the system and the process. Wilkin gave his thoughts on Sky Sports on Wednesday afternoon, and said that he felt a limit on how long video referees have to make a call was sensible.

He insisted that he felt referees lacked confidence, and that the huge delays were killing atmospheres inside Super League venues.

He said: “Referees are allowed to give a decision on the pitch but it feels like every instance where there’s a bit of doubt, they go to check and it smacks of a lack of confidence.

“There’s almost a feeling in the game that you’d be more accepting of referees getting it wrong than getting to a situation where they’re looking at the ground of a try three times.

“The first angle shows it’s been scored, then they check another angle.. it’s such a waste of time. It’s like a syringe that sucks the atmosphere out of the stadium.”

Wilkin then said bringing in a shot clock is a logical next step.

He said: “Even off the back of that, they’re still getting it wrong after looking at something five or six times.

“It’s such a painful process and for TV viewers tuning in, do they want to see three minutes of governance? Referees justifying their decision? It’s not entertainment and just get it out of the game.

“Let’s put a clock on it and make them have to make a decision quickly and looking at so many angles just to prove you’re right. Come on, let’s get the game on.

“The entertainment has delivered. Let’s not just review anything. I’m calling it out. It’s not a good look for the game.”