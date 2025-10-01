Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin has launched a stunning takedown of Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont after his threat to withdraw his side from their Super League play-off semi-final: describing Beaumont’s behaviour as ‘Sunday league’.

Wigan Warriors released a statement on Wednesday morning claiming that Beaumont had told them at 10:37pm last night that he was going to pull Leigh from the game on Friday, over a row concerning away ticket allocations.

The Warriors insisted their stance of offering 5,400 tickets was not up for negotiation, and they were following advice from the police and their safety advisory group – and that the safety of supporters was paramount in their decision.

And Wilkin, speaking on Sky Sports’ The Verdict, did not hold back in his views on Beaumont, calling the situation ‘nonsense’ on multiple occasions.

Here is everything Wilkin said..

“It’s a complete distraction and complete nonsense. It’s Derek Beaumont trying to strong-arm Wigan into what was already a very reasonable offer of tickets for his fans to get more. What he’s done is throw his toys out of his leopard-print Lamborghini window and he’s tried to strong-arm the game.

“Derek came out and labelled Salford disgraceful at the start of this year because they challenged competition integrity by fielding a weak team. Well what’s this?

“On the eve of the semi-finals, he’s choosing to forfeit a game of players who’ve worked nine, 12, 18 months, and even two years to get in a record-breaking position where they finish higher than they’ve ever finished as a club before. Adrian Lam and a group of players have been discredited by an ownership that is essentially Sunday league final boss. That is who he is.

“It’s made what has been a very credible season under Adrian Lam – an exceptional season for him and his players – it’s not befitting of elite sport. It’s Sunday league behaviour and credit to Wigan for calling it out. They’ve tried to be strong-armed by someone to give them more tickets and they’ve said the safety of the fans is paramount. And who doesn’t agree with that?

“They’re getting 5,000 tickets. Saints go to Hull KR in the corresponding game with 1,000 tickets. It’s an outrageous position and on the eve of the semi-finals, I’m being brought in here to talk about someone who has thrown his teddies out of the pram.

“He’s been put forward as the unelected voice of the game. Derek Beaumont has been put out at the front of the queue as the man who is the voice of reason and voice of sense and on the eve of the semi-finals, he’s come forward with this ludicrous thing which we now have to deal with. It’s never going to happen, the game is going to go ahead, it’s just a headline-making piece of nonsense.

“This is where rugby league is at. That we have to talk about this stuff. There’s an absence of leadership, the old one has been thrown out by this strategic review and this is what’s left. Is it good enough we’re talking about this rather than four teams going into record-breaking semi-finals? I’m embarrassed to be connected with the sport today.”

Wilkin then admitted he felt that Beaumont would have to shoulder some of the blame should Leigh play the game and indeed be defeated.

He said: “He’s just handed Wigan the advantage. If I was in the Wigan dressing room now I’d want to send Leigh packing smart and sharp.

“If Leigh get beat at the weekend Derek plays a big part in why. He’s been child-like and not professional and he has to live with that. If they get knocked out now, it’ll be on his shoulders. He’s made this a more emotional and intense semi-final. If Leigh are vanquished by Wigan he has a large amount of blame for.”

Wilkin also laughed off any suggestion Leeds could step in at 48 hours’ notice and play the game at the Brick Community Stadium in Leigh’s absence.

“The game will go ahead,” he said. :All of this is a distraction. There’s no intention of genuinely pulling out.

“He’s going come out and double down and say it was for commercial reasons while all of the time disregarding safety advice from the police and a safety advisory group. There’s chat that Leeds Rhinos could step back in, so it’s either 48-0 and Wigan go through or Leeds get another bite which is beyond even considering.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 ‘Clear breach’: Top sports lawyer slams ‘bizarre’ Leigh Leopards threat

👉🏻 Exclusive: Shaun Wane delivers Jake Connor England verdict as George Williams fitness update given

👉🏻 Hull FC star opens up on football heartbreak fuelling Super League success as accolade eyed up

👉🏻 When squads for 2025 Ashes Series will be named as coaches face selection headaches

👉🏻 Ten NRL stars ‘set to defect’ to rebel rugby competition as warning over ‘consequences’ made