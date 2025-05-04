Sky Sports pundits Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Jon Wilkin have had their say on Lewis Murphy’s controversial card during St Helens’ Magic Weekend defeat to Leeds Rhinos, with the latter insisting he’s ‘lost’ with the game at present.

61 minutes into the final game of day one at St James’ Park on Saturday night, off-season recruit Murphy leaped highest to claim a kick.

As he collected it, his knee made contact with the head of Leeds youngster Alfie Edgell, who required a HIA but eventually passed.

A long review involving the video referee followed, and to the bemusement of most in the North East, on-field official Jack Smith eventually brandished a yellow card in winger Murphy’s direction.

Jon Wilkin blasts controversial St Helens sin-binning following Magic Weekend defeat

As the former Wakefield Trinity speedster went to the sin-bin for ten minutes, Saints had clawed themselves back to within six points of the Rhinos at 10-4 and were in the ascendancy.

Leeds though took advantage of the man extra to slot a drop goal before Morgan Gannon crossed late on to seal a 17-4 victory.

“I’m lost when I’m watching our game” 👀 Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan give their opinion on that Lewis Murphy sin bin 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/BrutLbS8NC — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) May 3, 2025

Speaking post-match, pundit Wilkin said: “Lewis Murphy missing (for ten minutes) after 61 minutes was big.

“I’m not saying it would’ve sorted the game out for Saints, because they’re far from perfect right now, but I’m lost when I’m watching our game now.

“I’m a bit lost. I don’t know what decisions are going to come out.

“I criticised the red cards at Headingley the other week (as Leeds faced Hull KR), and I just don’t see it at all. I think it’s a massive blob.

“Jack Sinfield shoulder charged someone in the head last week and got the same as that, which is completely accidental. It’s completely out of the control of the player, it’s a challenge in the air.”

Rhinos legend Jones-Buchanan was of the same opinion having seen plenty of cards shown across Super League over the last few weeks following a relatively tame start to the year on that front.

He added: “It’s tough, it’s been calamitous in many ways.

“They (the game’s lawmakers) have been dogmatic about not making contact with the head because there’s a load of solicitors somewhere writing things on paper that we need to defend against.

“Until that’s dealt with, you’ve not got much of a choice.”