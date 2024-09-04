Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin has hit out at the decision to suspend Warrington Wolves forward Paul Vaughan for three matches: suggesting that the game’s Match Review Panel has got itself ‘in a bit of a pickle’ of late.

Vaughan was sent off during Leigh’s victory over Warrington last Friday, with Vaughan shown a straight red card for a high tackle on the Leopards’ Owen Trout.

That led to a furious reaction from Warrington coach Sam Burgess post-match, before the Match Review Panel handed Vaughan a suspension that ruled him out for the rest of the regular season. The Wolves appealed the ban on Tuesday, but failed with their challenge.

And Wilkin, speaking on Sky Sports’ The Verdict, admitted while it is paramount the sport does its best to try and reduce head contact, the decision to subsequently ban Vaughan – having already missed almost all of Friday’s defeat – feels harsh.

When asked about the two red cards last weekend, with Huddersfield’s Fenton Rogers also, sent off, Wilkin said: “These look harsh and feel harsh, and been punished harshly in my opinion – but we’re all campaigning for less head contacts.”

Turning to Vaughan’s challenge in particular, Wilkin said: “This one, you blink and you miss it. Without doubt he hits him in the head and without doubt it’s a penalty. Without doubt it’s a yellow card.. maybe a red card is too strong but a three-match ban Jenna (Brooks).. three matches off the back of this.

“For me, the Match Review Panel have got themselves in a bit of a pickle. They gave Tommy Makinson a three-match ban not so long back, it just feels harsh for Paul Vaughan. He missed the majority of that game and to miss that, Warrington lost that game.. the consequence of those cards going into the play-offs could be huge, especially for Warrington.”

