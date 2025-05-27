Jon Wells’ Team of the Week: Hull FC and Hull KR trios dominate

Round 12 of Super League saw a number of eye-catching results as leaders Hull Kingston Rovers flexed their muscles by winning comfortably at Warrington Wolves.

There were also impressive away victories for Hull FC, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors while Wakefield Trinity hammered Salford Red Devils 72-10 on Sunday.

Here, Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells selects his top performers for his Love Rugby League Team of the Week.

1. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

George Whitby has been seizing centre stage for St Helens in the past couple of weeks, but Jack Welsby was absolutely outstanding in Friday’s win at St Helens.

A hat-trick of tries and a brilliant individual display which served as a reminder of why he is rated so highly.

2. ⁠Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Unheralded he may be in some quarters, but there is no mistaking Marshall’s importance to Wigan Warriors.

The homegrown winger, such a reliable source of tries, scored twice in Perpignan – his second the perfect example of how to turn defence into attack with an intelligently taken 90m intercept effort.

3. ⁠ Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

The Australian claimed 16 points with the boot and was superb throughout.

Keighran showed once again why he is universally regarded as one of the best centres in Super League.

4. ⁠ Peta Hiku (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The Robins centre enjoyed another fantastic game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday; so difficult to contain and a reliable source of exit set metres for the Robins.

Hiku is having a fine season and proved again why he is so important to Willie Peters’ men.

5. ⁠ Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

It was a really impressive win for the Black and Whites away to Leigh and Martin fully played his part on the wing.

He scored a really well-taken try to remind everyone in Super League that he is very much a young talent on the up and up.

6. ⁠ Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The 2024 Steve Prescott MBE Super League Man of Steel was pivotal against Warrington, claiming a try and two assists on his 100th Super League appearance.

As the Challenge Cup final approaches, Lewis is bang in form – and what are the odds on this man going back to back for Man of Steel? I’d say the odds are stacked at this point – he’s going that well.

7. ⁠ Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

Sezer has really made himself at home at Hull FC this season and become their leader after being made captain by John Cartwright.

He was hugely instrumental in the Black and Whites’ win at Leigh and has been one of the form players in Super League this year.

8. ⁠ Liam Knight (Hull FC)

Knight has proved a fine acquisition from Hull FC and him and Herman Ese’ese helped lay the platform for Thursday’s win at Leigh.

Knight did big minutes and illustrated why the Black and Whites are so keen to keep him.

9. ⁠ Jarrod O ’ Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Leeds Rhinos are on the rise and O’Connor was arguably their standout performer in Saturday’s West Yorkshire derby win at Castleford Tigers.

An 80-minute performance at hooker, mopping up everything Cas could throw and topping the tackle count in the process as Brad Arthur’s men climbed to third in the table.

10. ⁠ Caius Faatili (Wakefield Trinity)

Nothing, it seems, can stop this guy right now.

He has been absolutely sensational for Wakefield this season and celebrated a new three year deal by adding two more tries to his running total in Sunday’s thumping win over Salford.

11. ⁠ Curtis Sironen (St Helens)

Saints are showing some signs of their old selves and Sironen is playing his part.

The uncompromising Aussie forward did not take a backward step in Friday’s thumping win at Huddersfield Giants.

12. ⁠ Seth Nikotemo (Wakefield Trinity)

Daryl Powell has assembled a fairly formidable pack at Wakefield and Mike McMeeken and Caius Faatili have taken much of the limelight this season. And rightly so.

But Nikotemo is also proving an astute acquisition and he enjoyed himself against Salford, touching down for a second-half try to cap a fine display.

13. ⁠ Elliot Minchella (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Minchella just goes from strength to strength for Hull KR and continues to lead by example.

The Robins captain’s tireless work-rate and skill with the ball came to the fore again in Friday’s impressive win at Warrington.