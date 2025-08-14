Jon Bennison sees Championship loan extended as St Helens contract nears end

Off-contract St Helens ace Jon Bennison has had his loan with Championship side Widnes Vikings extended until the end of the season.

Bennison scored five tries and kicked two goals in 12 appearances for Saints across all competitions this term, but fell out of favour after being hooked in the first half of their Magic Weekend defeat to Leeds Rhinos on May 3.

The outside-back – who will turn 23 in December – went on to be named as Saints’ unused 18th man, and was even an unused interchange in a Super League defeat to Leigh Leopards, before being allowed to head out on loan.

Linking up with Widnes at the start of this month, he has so far featured twice and registered two assists as Allan Coleman’s side beat Batley Bulldogs 30-10 on home soil last weekend.

Now, the Vikings have agreed a deal with the Red V which will see him remain at the DCBL Stadium until the end of the year.

Having marked his senior bow for Saints with a try back in September 2021 against Salford Red Devils, this stint at Widnes is the first time he has ever donned a shirt for another club at first-team level.

If, as it appears, his time as a Saints player is coming to the end, he will depart having made 68 appearances in their colours with 26 tries and 22 goals to his name.

Bennison’s loan extension was announced by the Vikings, who sit 9th on the Championship ladder, on Thursday afternoon.

Head coach Coleman said: “As I’m sure everyone will have seen, Jon’s been brilliant for us in the absence of Ryan Ince and Rhys Williams.”

“Both he and Mike Butt have been phenomenal for us on the wings. He’s really shown his quality, and it was a no-brainer for us to extend him.

“I think that fans have really liked his attributes and how he plays for this club, so I’m over the moon to extend his loan.”

Fellow Saints young gun Will Roberts, also off-contract, remains with the Vikings. In both his and Bennison’s case, Saints hold a recall option in their loan agreements, so could call either of them back before the end of the campaign should they see fit.

