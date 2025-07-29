St Helens winger Jon Bennison has left the club on a two-week loan deal – to sign for his hometown club and Championship side Widnes Vikings.

Bennison has made 12 appearances for the Saints in 2025 but the last of those came back in May at Magic Weekend. Since then, he has struggled to break into Paul Wellens’ side.

And the Saints have now granted him permission to leave on a short-term arrangement, with a move back to the club where he spent time as a junior now confirmed.

Bennison will prove Allan Coleman’s side with a major boost over the coming fortnight with winger Rhys Williams now unavailable for a period.

Coleman said: “Obviously, Rhys Williams is going to be unavailable for a bit due to a personal engagement that we found out about at the start of the season, so we always planned to bring in some cover if needed.

“We’ve been building a good relationship with Saints, and the big thing for us is that Jon is a Widnes lad.

“He’s been part of this club as a young kid, and I know for a fact he wants to play for Widnes, which is massive for us. He brings a lot of Super League experience and will add a lot of quality for us out on the wing. So we’d like to thank St Helens for letting us have him.”

Bennison signed a new one-year contract with the Saints at the end of last season, and he is off-contract at the end of this year.

But in the short-term at least, he will gain valuable game-time in the Championship after securing a deal to head back to Widnes and play in their crunch games against Sheffield Eagles and Batley Bulldogs.

The news comes after Widnes confirmed Liam Bent had signed a new deal with the Vikings earlier this week.