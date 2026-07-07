York Knights star Jon Bennison believes the Hill Dickinson Stadium has everything required to become the new long-term home of Magic Weekend following a highly successful first edition at the venue.

Runcorn-born Bennison registered a brace on Saturday afternoon, including the opening try of 2026’s instalment Magic, as York beat Huddersfield Giants 36-24.

The Knights’ victory came at the start of the biggest Super League Magic Weekend on record, with more supporters than ever watching on over the course of the two days on Merseyside.

Excluding the 5,483 that watched the French derby between Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique in Castres, the total crowd figure at the Hill Dickinson for the weekend stood at 77,442 spectators.

That alone was enough to smash the all-time Magic Weekend attendance figure of 68,276, which had stood since 2016.

And local lad Bennison wants Everton’s home to be put in the diary long-term.

‘On the way into the stadium, it was really exciting, I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited for a league game, if I’m honest’

The Rugby Football League (RFL) confirmed during Sunday’s games that Magic Weekend would be heading back to Everton in 2027, albeit earlier in the calendar year.

Speaking after York’s win over Huddersfield, local lad Bennison said: “I thought it was brilliant.

“On the way into the stadium, it was really exciting, I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited for a league game, if I’m honest.

“This place isn’t too far from where I live and my dad’s a big Evertonian, he’s here today enjoying all of the games, so I was really buzzing to play here today.

“It’s a beautiful stadium, we’ve brought Magic here this year, and I’m delighted.”

Still only 23, St Helens youth product Bennison joined York ahead of the 2026 campaign, and in addition to his two tries in the win over Huddersfield, he slotted over three goals.

The Knights’ success on Saturday preceded the Hull derby, with the focus for this year’s edition of Magic put back on rivalries.

Bennison added: “I thought the fans were great, it was a great atmosphere throughout the game.

“The (fans of the) two Hull sides started to drift in to contribute towards that.

“I’m glad Magic’s here, hopefully it stays here for a while, I thought it was a great event.”