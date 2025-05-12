The weekend saw two outstanding Challenge Cup semi-finals as Hull Kingston Rovers beat Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves edged out Leigh Leopards.

The ties saw a number of brilliant individual performances – from the losers and victors – as Willie Peters’ Robins and Sam Burgess’ Wolves booked their place at Wembley on June 7.

BBC pundit John Kear, who famously guided Sheffield Eagles and Hull FC to Challenge Cup glory in 1998 and 2005 respectively, gives Love Rugby League his Team of the Week.

He has selected a whopping seven Robins players and four from the Wolves in a star-studded line-up.

1. Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves)

All four full-backs were sensational at the weekend, so this is a really difficult choice.

I thought Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet was the best Catalans player, Jack Broadbent was absolutely fantastic for Hull KR and David Armstrong was right up there for Leigh.

But I’m going to go with Dufty because anybody who makes 200 metres, is involved in a try, and comes up with a defensive effort like he did – after Ipape got tackled by Thewlis – has to be included.

2. Jack Broadbent (Hull Kingston Rovers)

I am putting Broadbent in on the wing simply because I have to include him in my Team of the Week.

He was superb for Hull KR against Catalans and scored two great tries.

His versatility is clear to see – he can play anywhere across the backline – and I wonder if Leeds Rhinos may be rueing the fact they let him go. He just keeps getting better.

3. Peta Hiku (Hull Kingston Rovers)

This guy has been sensational all season and is so important to Hull Kingston Rovers.

He’s very tidy defensively and is a threat with the ball – as he showed once again on Saturday against the Dragons.

4. Reimis Smith (Catalans Dragons)

It’s a shame I have to leave out Rodrick Tai but I have gone for Smith of Catalans because I thought he was a massive threat down their left-hand side.

He scored a beautiful try and enhanced his reputation in a losing cause.

5. Joe Burgess (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Burgess is great in backfield, is really good under the high ball and is a regular try-scorer.

That’s what you want from a winger, although Thewlis of Warrington also did a great job on Sunday against Leigh.

His cover tackle on Ipape was worth the admission money alone – but I’m going with Burgess.

6. Tyrone May (Hull Kingston Rovers)

May was outstanding and dovetails superbly with Mikey Lewis.

It’s no surprise that I have named the two Hull KR men as my half-back pairing.

7. Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Mikey Lewis is Mikey Lewis isn’t he?

I feel sorry for Sneyd and Ratchford in leaving them out because they were both magnificent for Warrington against Leigh.

But I simply have to have Lewis alongside May as my halves.

8. Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)

Vaughan’s first 30 minutes were colossal and he really led from the front.

He took it to a very strong middle unit and came out on top.

9. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

What a player. He’s such a threat with the ball and he absolutely creams people in defence.

His technique is so good and he’s so busy, so he’s got to be my hooker.

I must say, Powell and Litten also put their hand up tremendously well.

10. James Harrison (Warrington Wolves)

Harrison came off the bench against Leigh and he was absolutely fantastic.

His work-rate was phenomenal in that heat and he not only helped Warrington going forward with some big carries, he also generated some quick play-the-balls.

Owen Trout from Leigh was also very good, so he also deserves a mention.

11. James Batchelor (Hull Kingston Rovers)

I know Batchelor played in the centre on Saturday against Catalans but I have put him in the second row because I need to include him.

Batchelor goes unnoticed but he does so many things that are so good. He’s just a quiet achiever.

12. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

I know he played 13 and ended up in the centre, but his performance was so good that I must have him in.

So I’ve picked him in the back row.

13. Elliot Minchella (Hull Kingston Rovers)

What a player Elliot has developed into. He chooses the right time to run with the ball and the right time to link with his half-backs.

He’s a long-minute man and absolutely vital to Hull KR.

👉🏻 Super League-linked NRL forward makes decision on future for 2026