John Kear’s Team of the Week: St Helens quartet star after unforgettable Leeds victory

The Super League play-off eliminators produced two compelling encounters and one of the most dramatic tries in the competition’s history.

Leigh Leopards comfortably dispatched Wakefield Trinity on Friday night before St Helens stunned Leeds Rhinos at Headingley 24 hours later with an amazing victory snatched at the eleventh hour.

Legendary coach and current BBC pundit John Kear surveyed all the action and is in the hot-seat to pick his Love Rugby League Team of the Week…

1. Bailey Hodgson (Leigh Leopards)

Bailey Hodgson in action for Leigh Leopards in 2025

I was at this game and I thought Hodgson was excellent, as he has been all season.

He makes 180 metres per game from backfield and that is just unbelievable.

He’s a real threat with his kick returns and against Wakefield he was safe under the high ball while supporting the attack.

2. Jon Bennison (St Helens)

Bennison had a good game against Leeds and scored a try that proved crucial in St Helens getting back into the game and ultimately winning it.

I like the resilience he has shown in coming back from his loan spell at Widnes to play a key role for Saints at the business end of the season.

3. Harry Robertson (St Helens)

Harry Robertson in action for St Helens in 2025

This young man was an absolute shoe-in to be included because he just gets better every game.

His carry for that last-gasp try which Shane Wright scored was unbelievable because he evaded about four or five Leeds defenders before offloading to Sailor.

That will be remembered as one of the most iconic tries that Super League has ever seen.

4. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

Every time he carries the ball he’s a huge threat and the number of tackle busts he makes consistently is sensational.

He was a real handful again on Friday night against Wakefield.

5. Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

Josh Charnley scores a try for Leigh Leopards in their play-off eliminator win over Wakefield Trinity in September 2025

Another player who has been key to Leigh’s success in recent weeks and helping them to their highest-ever Super League finish of third.

He’s always safe and sound, he’s excellent in yardage, and you know he will always get you a try or two. As he did against Wakefield.

6. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Leeds are better when Connor plays and I thought he was their stand-out player against St Helens.

Even though the Rhinos lost, for seventy-nine minutes and fifty seconds I thought Connor was the stand-out player on the field, so he is one of my halves.

7. Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Lachlan Lam in action for Leigh Leopards in 2025

Lam’s try assists are ridiculous and once again he was everything good about Leigh and how their attack functioned.

He has been one of the most consistent and influential players in Super League this year.

That 40-20 was a pivotal part of the game against Wakefield.

8. Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos)

Palasia has enjoyed an outstanding debut season for the Rhinos and proved a really astute acquisition.

He showed his mettle once against Saints and deserves to be included in my Team of the Week.

9. Harvey Smith (Wakefield Trinity)

Harvey Smith applauds the Wakefield Trinity supporters following a game in 2025

Young Harvey came off the bench to appear in his first play-off game and I thought he was Wakefield’s best player.

A young talent to keep an eye on, for sure.

10. Joe Ofahenague (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh are a force to be reckoned with in defence and attack, hence why they find themselves preparing for another Super League play-off semi-final.

Ofahenague has been in fine form for Adrian Lam’s side and showed that again on Friday against Wakefield.

11. Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards)

Owen Trout in action for Leigh Leopards in 2025

I know Trout can play prop, but he’s so influential to the Leigh forward pack so I’ll find a place for him in the second row.

I really rate him and he’s gone from strength to strength this year.

12. Curtis Sironen (St Helens)

I’d say Sironen had one of his best games for St Helens this season.

He really made his mark and showed the kind of desire that ultimately won the game for Paul Wellens’ side.

Sironen is just an absolute competitor.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Morgan Knowles in action for St Helens in 2025

Knowles is so good and ideal for any play-off encounter because of how he plays the game.

An absolute competitor, as he showed once again on Saturday night at Leeds.