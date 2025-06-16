Round 14 of Super League saw victories for leaders Hull Kingston Rovers, Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, St Helens and Castleford Tigers.

Willie Peters’ table-toppers backed up their epic Challenge Cup final win over Warrington Wolves by hammering Catalans Dragons 68-6 to condemn the Frenchmen to a club-record defeat.

Wigan edged out Huddersfield Giants at Dewsbury, Leeds smashed Wire, Saints cantered to victory at crisis-club Salford, Leigh pilfered the points at Wakefield and Castleford claimed a shock win at Hull FC.

Here, legendary former coach and respected media pundit John Kear picks out his Love Rugby League Team of the Week.

1. David Armstrong (Leigh Leopards)

I watched Leigh beat Wakefield on Sunday and Armstrong was superb again, as he has been for much of the season.

He scored twice against Trinity and was also very safe under the high ball whilst also being involved in that fantastic last-ditch tackle which won them the game.

Young George Flanagan caught the eye for Huddersfield against Saturday as well, as did Lachie Miller for Leeds against Warrington – but Armstrong gets the nod.

2. Tom Davies (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The former Wigan and Catalans winger is really enjoying himself on the east side of Hull – he’s so important to Willie Peters’ side.

Having scored the winning try in the Challenge Cup final, Davies produced another fine performance in Hull KR’s thumping win over Catalans on Friday night.

3. Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Newman was very busy and very creative for Leeds in their win against Warrington.

He played an important part in the game, so he would have to be one of my centres.

4. Peta Hiku (Hull Kingston Rovers)

I can’t look any further than Peta Hiku because he was superb again in Hull KR’s demolition of Catalans.

Week in and week out, he’s just so good and you become a bit blasé expecting him to play so well!

5. Kyle Feldt (St Helens)

Feldt scored four tries against Salford and showed his finishing prowess, albeit not against the best opposition.

Still, you can only beat what’s in front of you and Feldt took the Red Devils to the cleaners with his four-try haul.

6. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Connor was absolutely fantastic for Leeds in their win over Warrington – he was central to everything good they did in attack.

He is being rewarded for his consistency and it’s great to see.

Yes, Jake has really found his mojo again under Brad Arthur.

7. Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Tyrone May was very good for Rovers against Catalans, but his team-mate Mikey Lewis just edges him out for the second half-back spot.

Lewis is such a quality player and is doing it week in and week out – this is the best season of his career.

But I must give Ben McNamara and Jack Farrimond a mention for their performances at the weekend.

8. Tom Amone (Castleford Tigers)

Amone is one of the best props in Super League, that cannot be denied.

He showed that again with his performance in Castleford’s win at Hull FC, weighing in with a try as well.

9. Jarrod O’Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

It says everything about how well Jarrod O’Connor is playing that Andy Ackers can’t get into the Leeds team right now.

O’Connor was superb at the weekend as the Rhinos put Warrington to the sword in the Headingley sunshine.

He played very big minutes and exerted a huge influence on the game – but I must give Zac Woolford of Huddersfield a mention too.

10. Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards)

Ofahengaue had a great game for Leigh in their win at Wakefield on Sunday.

He scored the winning try and carried the ball very strongly.

His work-rate was very high and he was pretty dominant physically.

11. James Batchelor (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Everyone knows how well Batchelor has played this season and he is now a vital cog in what has become a well-oiled machine.

He had a fine game on Friday night as the Robins ran amok against Catalans.

12. Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

Kallum made his 400th career appearance on Saturday and rounded it off by converting their final try.

It was a fitting way to celebrate his fantastic career but do not underestimate how good he has been for Leeds this season – as he was again on Saturday.

13. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

McMeeken goes from strength to strength in a Wakefield jersey.

He’s one of the very best forwards in the British game and he showed that again on Sunday against Leigh, albeit in a losing cause.