John Kear’s Super League Team of the Week: ‘Sensational’ Leigh duo named, with Hull FC pair also included

Round One of Super League provided plenty of thrills, spills and upsets – and also the debacle of Salford Red Devils fielding a reserve team in their 82-0 pasting at St Helens.

But many players shone brightly during the six games and here legendary former coach John Kear gives Love Rugby League his Team of the Week.

Kear is one of the most respected figures in the game, having coached England and Wales and famously leading Sheffield Eagles and Hull FC to Challenge Cup glory in 1998 and 2005.

Full-back – Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity)

Jowitt scored 10 points in Wakefield’s win over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley and, with it being such a close game, that haul was obviously hugely instrumental in Trinity winning 14-12.

Max scored two tries, and kicked a goal, but what really stood out for me was his tackle on Morgan Gannon when it looked like he was going to go through and score.

Several full-backs impressed in round one – David Armstrong was immense on debut for Leigh, Jordan Rapana, Matt Dufty and Fletcher Rooney also shone – but Jowitt gets the nod.

Right wing – Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos)

I thought Ryan was absolutely outstanding in yardage and the most effective player that Leeds had.

He showed that he remains a class act.

Centre – Arron Lindop (Warrington Wolves)

A homegrown talent who had a superb game for the Wolves in their win at Huddersfield on Sunday.

I’m convinced that, had Lindop not scored on the stroke of half-time, Huddersfield would have gone on to win the match.

It was a massive moment in a very good all-round performance from the young lad.

Centre – Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

His footwork was sensational for a big man and he always caused problems for the Wigan defenders.

I know he played half the game on the wing, but that did not reduce his effectiveness one iota.

Left wing – Joe Burgess (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Like Ryan Hall, Burgess was superb for the Robins in yardage but he was also Johnny-on-the-spot with three well-taken tries.

It was a fantastic performance from the Rovers winger.

Stand-off – Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

I didn’t really want to include anyone from Saints because they just played a practice game against Salford.

But four tries, and glimpses of his awesome speed and athleticism, showed what an exciting talent we now have in Super League. What a debut!

Scrum-half – Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

Sezer orchestrated Hull FC’s win at Catalans Dragons quite superbly.

He managed the game so well and I thought the Black and Whites looked a far better team with him as the boss man.

That was actually one of the best games I’ve seen Aidan play in Super League.

Prop – Sauaso Sue (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Rovers were a better team with greater go-forward when Sue was on the field.

He had a fine game in the Robins’ win against Castleford Tigers, who struggled to hold him when he generated speed at the play-the-ball.

That’s when Hull KR are at their best.

Hooker – Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers)

I know he started at 13 but he did have to spend some time at hooker.

I thought Horne typified Cas’ approach – he was energised, enthusiastic and committed.

When you have someone like him in your ranks, you will always have at least half a chance every week.

Prop – Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

I believe McMeeken was actually the best player across Super League in the opening round – he was that good.

If you play 70 minutes as a middle channel player, and it’s all high-quality work, then it shows how good you are.

He led by example and showed great leadership qualities.

Second row – Ethan O’Neill (Leigh Leopards)

What a find this guy has been by Chris Chester.

He was outstanding on debut and looks like he could prove a fine replacement for the departed Kai O’Donnell.

O’Neill looked after the right side of Wigan’s attack so well and obviously contributed with some strong carries as well.

Second row – Jordan Lane (Hull FC)

Jordan is versatile but he’s consistent as well and that’s something which Hull FC have been crying out for in recent years.

That showed itself in his performance against Catalans and he weighed in with a try as well.

Loose forward – Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants)

If Leroy plays well, Huddersfield play well and his general work-rate was absolutely unbelievable.

If you put McMeeken, Sue and Horne alongside Cudjoe, you would have a lovely middle channel.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 What sanctions could Salford Red Devils receive in RFL investigation?

👉🏻 The 11 Super League players who picked up Round One injuries including Hull FC trio

👉🏻 How Super League’s Round 1 attendances in 2025 compare historically as huge record set

👉🏻 14 Super League players charged including Hull FC trio as major Adam Keighran call made