Just three Super League games took place last week as the second half of the Round 20 fixtures were played.

There were two huge mismatches as leaders Hull Kingston Rovers thumped Salford Red Devils 74-12 and St Helens smashed Castleford Tigers 40-0.

Leigh Leopards racked up a fourth straight win after edging a classic encounter against Warrington Wolves 20-16.

Here, legendary coach and BBC pundit John Kear gives Love Rugby League his Team of the Week.

1. Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

Sailor played really well at full-back for Saints in their big win over Castleford.

He’s a class act, that’s never been in doubt, and he certainly showed that in his performance against the Tigers.

2. Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves)

What a delightful assist Thewlis came up with for Matt Dufty’s try.

The winger was strong all evening for Warrington and underlined his growing reputation against Leigh.

3. Harry Robertson (St Helens)

The try that Robertson scored against Castleford was a reminder of rugby league’s ability to enthral and get us off the edge of our seats.

What a break. What a score. What a talent.

4. Tesi Niu (Leigh Leopards)

The big centre is unstoppable at times – as he showed once again for Leigh against Warrington on Friday night.

Umyla Hanley also deserves a big mention as he was fantastic again with a brilliant two-try contribution.

5. Joe Burgess (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Burgess is having a great season and continues to show why he is one of the best try-scorers in Super League.

Four tries against Salford was another reminder to Shaun Wane from Burgess that he knows how to cross the whitewash.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

We all know how influential Lewis is for this Hull KR side and he comes up with big plays week after week.

Certainly he was at the heart of all their best moves in dismantling Salford on Thursday night.

7. Gareth O’Brien (Leigh Leopards)

Nailed his conversions and was really influential alongside Lachlan Lam in Leigh’s win over Warrington.

O’Brien is just a classy performer who has been doing the business in Super League for many years now.

8. George Delaney (St Helens)

Delaney is continuing to progress nicely and prove his class at Super League level.

He is right in the mix for a place in the England squad for the Ashes and will hope to keep impressing Shaun Wane.

9. Daryl Clark (St Helens)

Jez Litten was very good for St Helens in their win at Salford but I’m going to go for Daryl Clark as my hooker.

He was great against his former club Castleford and is another class act.

10. Luke Yates (Warrington Wolves)

A huge shift from the powerful Australian, who was arguably the stand-out player on the pitch during Warrington’s close-fought defeat at Leigh.

Yates did not deserve to be on the losing side.

11. Jack Hughes (Leigh Leopards)

Hughes enjoyed himself against his former club on Friday night as Leigh beat Warrington in a classic.

His industry and work-rate in the second row illuminated his 300th Super League appearance.

12. Rhyse Martin (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Very impressive display from the former Leeds Rhinos man in Hull KR’s thumping victory at Salford.

Martin scored two tries and kicked 14 points to go past the 1,000 points in Super League mark in his career. A huge achievement.

13. Elliot Minchella (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Elliot is one of the most consistent players in Super League and continues to have a huge influence on this Hull KR side.

He was typically solid and influential in the Robins’ huge win at Salford.

