John Kear has waded into the raging debate over Super League’s expansion – and picked three clubs he thinks should be elevated from the Championship.

It was announced last week that the top flight will increase from 12 to 14 teams in 2026 and Kear has applauded the move.

He sees the value in the competition increasing in size and expects crisis-torn Salford Red Devils to be demoted to the Championship at the end of this season.

Kear says it would be “a farce” if they stayed up given their disastrous campaign which has led to widespread criticism of their owners and the Rugby Football League’s handling of the situation.

That would leave at least three spots needing to be filled in Super League next season and legendary coach Kear, now back at Championship side Batley Bulldogs, has had his say.

“I’m totally in favour of Super League going to 14 teams because, first and foremost, it finally gets rid of loop fixtures,” Kear, also a respected BBC pundit, told Love Rugby League.

“Elite competitions should not manufacture several false fixtures so to not have them will be a massive plus.

“In terms of the talent pool, we can grow it by exposing players to Super League on a regular basis whilst coaching and developing them appropriately.

“I’m of the opinion that ‘if you build it, they will come’ so if you provide opportunities for players, a lot of them will take it.

“I also think that increasing the number of quota spots is a positive as well. That might seem strange, but I believe it will maintain the quality of Super League.

“We’ve got some absolutely outstanding coaches and they, along with players seizing opportunities, can develop the competition. That could also benefit the England side in the long run as well.

“Rather than being negative, we should take a glass-half-full approach and welcome the opportunities that some young players are going to get.”

Bradford Bulls, York Knights, London Broncos and Toulouse Olympique have been touted as potential Super League sides in 2026.

“I’m not adverse to Toulouse coming back into Super League, but I do believe the French clubs should be self-funded,” added Kear.

“I certainly think York would be a good addition because it expands the top flight into a new area and look how well they’re doing on the field.

“Bradford brings people in, doesn’t it? The only condition I’d have with Bradford is that Odsal should no longer host Stockcar events and they must make the pitch an acceptable size – which can be done.

“I think the fans should demand it so if all those conditions are met then I’d go for Toulouse, York and Bradford.”

London are also in contention and Kear expects them to make a strong case. But he argued: “There is a massive reservoir of talent that London could tap into – yet they haven’t done that previously.

“They need to prove that they can because in the past London kids have come up north and achieved things but the development success down there hasn’t been very high.

“That connection has to be grown and there needs to be some investment lower down to provide pathways for raw talent to emerge.

“The one thing Bradford have always done throughout their adversity and financial problems is produce players.

“They always stuck with an Academy and one of the gun players from this year – George Flanagan Jr – came through at Bradford.

“So did another Huddersfield Giants player – Oliver Wilson – plus Myles Lawford and Jake Trueman at Wakefield.

“That’s why Bradford are a good shout because they have an infrastructure to develop and nurture talent. That’s a down side for York – they haven’t got that yet.”

Kear enjoyed a spell in charge of Bradford and memorably masterminded a famous Challenge Cup win over Leeds Rhinos to reach the 2019 quarter-finals in front of a 10,258 Odsal crowd.

Kear remembered: “That team included the likes of Ethan Ryan, Elliot Minchella, Rowan Milnes and Matty Storton.

“They were all ripped out of the club and left due to a financial discrepancy but, had they stayed, we could have got back to Super League earlier.