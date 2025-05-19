John Cartwright offers Jordan Rapana update after sickening head injury

Hull FC head coach John Cartwright is hopeful star full-back Jordan Rapana could be back on the pitch to face Catalans Dragons in round 13 of Super League.

The off-season recruit, who was playing his 250th career game, suffered a head injury in his side’s 18-16 loss to Leeds Rhinos on Friday night and was later stretchered off after an 11-minute stoppage.

John Cartwright offers Jordan Rapana update

Rapana did not return to the action at Headingley after coming off, but was spotted on the sidelines in the second-half after it was confirmed he was back conscious and walking.

“He’s conscious and he is ok. He won’t be coming back into the action tonight, it was a fairly hefty blow,” Sky Sports commentator Stuart Pyke said.

And, speaking to members of the media ahead of his side’s clash with Leigh Leopards on Thursday, boss Cartwright offered a positive update on the former Canberra Raiders star and outlined his hope Rapana will be back in time for their round 13 clash against Les Dracs.

“He’s just in the head injury protocols,” he said. “It’ll be a minimum of 11 days, but he’s gone to see a specialist to clear him for Catalans.”

“It’s just a protocol that every player has to go through, but if he gets the all-clear, he’ll be alright to go.”

A major concern following the injury was his neck, with the bulk of the on-field treatment focusing on this, but again Cartwright confirmed Rapana got the all-clear on that.

“They cleared that (his neck) after the game. He was up and about (after coming off), so they were able to test his neck, and he was fine.”

“They couldn’t communicate with him (as Rapana was knocked out), so they all did a great job to make sure his health came first.”

Rapana’s injury will likely lead to a spine re-shuffle for their game against Leigh Leopards, as it did on Friday night too. New recruit Will Pryce will more than likely drop back to full-back, with Cade Cust once again partnering in-form Aiden Sezer in the halves.

Davy Litten, who has been playing in the centres more recently, is also an option at full-back.

