John Cartwright offers injury update on Ligi Sao following Wigan Warriors clash

Hull FC boss John Cartwright has confirmed prop forward Ligi Sao will undergo a scan on his knee injury picked up in their loss to Wigan Warriors last night.

The Samoan international was stretchered off in the first-half, and it was later confirmed he had gone to hospital.

Ligi Sao set for scan on knee injury

Speaking to the club website after the 46-4 defeat to the defending champions, Cartwright confirmed he is set for a scan and is already in a brace.

“I won’t comment on it too much, but it didn’t look good when he went down the way he did, and he was stretchered off,” he said. “He’ll get scans tomorrow (Saturday). It wasn’t pretty.”

He added: “I think he’s gone home. He was in a brace. He went home to get his leg up and on ice. That’s what we were told at half-time. We’ll know more on Monday.”

The incident occurred just minutes into his introduction from the bench, where it appeared his knee buckled before taking contact.

Sao’s injury only compound’s Hull FC’s growing injury concerns after the opening two rounds of the new campaign. Davy Litten and Oliver Holmes were absent for their opening victory against Catalans Dragons, and Zak Hardaker, Amir Borough and Jed Cartwright also missed the Wigan clash through injury too.

This leaves them in a fairly awkward position heading into their round three clash with Huddersfield Giants – a side that beat them 50-6 and 56-22 in 2024, but Cartwright feels this is a must-win game for his side.

“Every week is important,” he said. “You can’t afford to lose any games, so it will be the same if we had a win here. It’s a must-win game for us.”

“They had a loss in the first round, and they will be very hungry. They will smell a win, so it’s going to be a big week for us next weekend.”

Luke Robinson’s side are also in the midst of an injury crisis themselves, so it promises to be an interesting contest.

