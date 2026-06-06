John Cartwright insists his social media comment earlier this week regarding the fitness of son Jed was not made in a derogatory manner against former colleague Andy Last’s team selection.

The start of this week saw forward Jed publicly declare himself fit on social media ahead of Hull’s trip to Warrington Wolves having spent the most part of this season out injured having damaged his hamstring in the early stages of the campaign.

FC’s interim head coach Last though then said Cartwright was not fit in his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday night’s clash against Warrington, and did not name him in his 21-man squad.

Last, of course, has replaced Cartwright senior in the hotseat at the MKM Stadium following a sour ending to the Australian’s stint in charge.

Cartwright senior commented on LinkedIn to clarify that son Jed was indeed fit to play and had simply not been selected, with Last taking umbrage with that comment, and making clear of the same when asked after Hull had been beaten at Warrington.

‘I just thought that people need to know that he’s fit to play and he’s ready to go’

Having initially been stood down from his role as Hull’s head coach and remained with the club, Cartwright senior eventually departed on a permanent basis last month when he took over at fellow Super League side Catalans Dragons.

Saturday evening saw the Dragons host Wigan Warriors in Paris in a special game which marked the 20th anniversary of the French club’s involvement in Super League.

Post-match, the Catalans chief was asked about his social media comment earlier this week and former colleague Last’s reaction, saying: “I think if you read the comment, I didn’t talk about the team selection.

“I spoke to Jed earlier in the week and he made himself available to play, the staff made him available to play.

“I saw that they said he wasn’t fit, so I just thought that people need to know that he’s fit to play and he’s ready to go.”

‘I really enjoyed my time at Hull’

Australian Cartwright had been at Hull’s helm since the beginning of 2025, with his decision to depart coming amid the news that Steve McNamara has been appointed as the Black and Whites’ new head coach, set to take the reins at the start of next season.

Cartwright has only penned a deal until the end of 2026 at Catalans, and saw his side beaten 40-16 by Wigan in the French capital on Saturday evening.

He continued: “I don’t want to talk about that (exit from Hull FC), I’m here with Catalans.

“I really enjoyed my time at Hull, fantastic people, great staff.

“It didn’t end the way I wanted but I’m really thankful that Catalans have given me an opportunity between now and the end of the year and I intend to enjoy it and improve the side as best as we can.”