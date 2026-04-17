Huddersfield Giants director for change Ralph Rimmer has admitted that John Cartwright ‘could be’ a contender for their vacant head coaching position; insisting it is ‘not unreasonable’ to think he would be in the mix.

The Giants are continuing their hunt for Luke Robinson’s replacement, some several weeks removed from his departure.

Since then, Liam Finn has led the club to back-to-back victories after a string of senior players returned, and the Giants have taken their time to put together a coaching shortlist – which Rimmer says has now been concluded.

But Cartwright is suddenly one of the most intriguing and appealing coaches on the market all of a sudden after he stepped down as Hull FC coach on Friday. He does, however, remain an employee of the club: perhaps complicating any move in the immediate term.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Rimmer admitted that he would not rule Cartwright out – but also said that the club have a shortlist they are excited about, too.

“He could be, absolutely,” Rimmer said when asked if he would be a contender. “He’s a highly credible candidate but we’ve managed to conjure up a list of highly credible candidates. It’s not unreasonable to think he wouldn’t come under consideration but there’s one or two names on the list of interest.”

When asked to outline a timeframe for an announcement, Rimmer said: “Ideally in the next two or three weeks. We’ve worked hard to put that list together, we did a very particular piece of content when Luke left because we wanted to demonstrate the journey the club is on.”

Huddersfield are also in talks about a possible stadium switch for next year – and Rimmer admitted, as first revealed by Love Rugby League, that a move to Halifax’s Shay Stadium in 2027 is the frontrunner, with the club set to leave the Accu Stadium.

“It’s highly probable as far as The Shay goes,” Rimmer said. “We’re looking at many different options. I’ve been in talks about finding a site nearby but it’s not straightforward. What I can tell you is we will be in an 8,000-10,000 capacity stadium within the next three or four years and we’ll generate a club for people to be proud of. A banging atmosphere of a club.”