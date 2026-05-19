John Cartwright has been appointed as Catalans Dragons’ head coach on a short-term deal until the end of the season having secured a release from Hull FC.

60-year-old Cartwright spent a little over a season in charge of Hull having been appointed ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The Australian left his role as head coach of the Airlie Birds last month, being stood down from his role with immediate effect after it emerged that FC had already lined up Steve McNamara as his replacement from 2027.

An explosive end to Cartwright’s time in charge followed, though Cartwright remained a Black and Whites employee having been under contract until the end of this year.

But now, he has secured a release from the MKM Stadium in order to take up the vacancy in the South of France at Catalans.

‘It came totally out of the blue, which makes it all the more exciting’

Penrith native Cartwright will take charge of Catalans for the first time this weekend when they travel to York Knights. The Dragons have been without a head coach since Joel Tomkins’ departure last month.

Tomkins departed for personal reasons, and has since gone on to land a job in rugby union with Premiership outfit Gloucester.

As his arrival was announced by the French club, Cartwright said: “I am really looking forward to the rest of the season with Catalans.

“It came totally out of the blue, which makes it all the more exciting.

“I can’t thank Bernard (Guasch, owner) enough for this opportunity.”

Having joined Hull following a stint as an assistant in the NRL at Brisbane Broncos, the veteran coach led the Airlie Birds to a seventh-place finish in Super League last season.

Cartwright’s time at FC brought his first role as a head coach at first-grade club level since his seven-year stint at the helm of NRL outfit Gold Coast Titans between 2007 and 2014.

He inherits a Dragons side sat eighth on the Super League ladder having won five and lost six of their first 11 games in the competition this term.

Ryan Sheridan, Micky McIlorum and Mitchell Pearce remain at the Stade Gilbert Brutus and will form Cartwright’s backroom team for the remainder of the campaign.