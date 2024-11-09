John Bateman update as fresh twist emerges in Wests Tigers saga

There has been yet another twist in the John Bateman-West Tigers saga, with the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) drafted in to settle the latest squabble.

Bateman spent the second half of the 2024 campaign back in Super League with Warrington Wolves after a falling out with Wests Tigers boss Benji Marshall.

John Bateman to Manly?

Per reports from CODE Sports, Wests are happy for him to leave and could even contribute part of his salary as a means to get him out of the club, with the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) called in to settle the latest argument between Bateman and the Tigers, which centred on a return to training.

Reports from CODE suggest the club asked Bateman to return back to training on December 21st, however, Bateman had asked to return on December 28th. That requested date from the back-rower fell during the club’s Christmas break, meaning he wouldn’t be training with Wests until the new year.

He has also been fairly open with his plans to remain in the UK for Christmas, previously telling NRL.com: “I’ll be spending my time with my family but after Christmas, I’ll be back there.”

This latest issue has yet again seen exit rumours begin, with Manly Sea Eagles once again chucked in as a potential destination.

Bateman moved to Wests Tigers in 2023 and has made 32 appearances for the club before heading to Warrington on loan for the latter part of the 2024 season. He also earned a call-up to the England squad for the recent series against Samoa and started in the victory in Test One.

Wire head coach Sam Burgess was understood to be keen on keeping Bateman at the club for the 2025 campaign, however, the player was keen to return back to Australia to play in the NRL, for any club.

He had also previously said he would return to the Tigers, who finished bottom of the NRL ladder again in 2024.

“Honestly, it’s news to me when it comes out,” Bateman told NRL.com. “I’ve not spoke to anyone over there regarding the team and stuff like that; I’ve got two years left at Wests Tigers and I’m going back there.”

“I’ve not even spoken to Wests Tigers since I left, to be fair. They just sent me a message saying [when] I’m due in.”

