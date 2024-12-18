John Bateman future confirmed as England star joins new NRL club after Wests Tigers release

John Bateman’s future has finally been resolved – with the England international joining North Queensland Cowboys on a two-year contract after securing an early release from Wests Tigers.

The 31-year-old’s future has been much of the headline talk in the NRL over the off-season but he has now officially confirmed where he will be playing next season: and that’s with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys will be the third NRL club Bateman has donned a shirt for, having spent the last years with the Tigers and two seasons with Canberra Raiders between 2019 and 2020, where he was named the Dally M Second Rower of the Year in 2019.

Bateman is currently in his homeland after representing England against Samoa in the autumn: and will probably link up with his new club North Queensland after Christmas.

“We have been in the market for an experienced forward with the ability to play either in the middle or on an edge,” said Cowboys general manager of football Micheal Luck.

“John bases his game around defensive intent and willingness to compete in every situation – a couple of areas we’ve made no secret we want to improve significantly on in 2025.

“Along with what he does on the field, we also believe he will be a valuable mentor for our younger forwards in Heilum Luki, Jeremiah Nanai and Griffin Neame.”

Bateman made 32 NRL appearances for the Tigers over the course of two seasons after joining the club on a four-year deal from Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2023 season. He spent the back end of last season on loan at Super League club Warrington Wolves.

But he has now secured an early release from the final two years of his deal with the Tigers and will make the move to Townsville ahead of next season.

Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said: “On behalf of everyone at the club I want to thank John and wish him all the very best with his future.”

