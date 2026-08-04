John Bateman is heading back to where it all began in 2027 – after agreeing a two-year deal to re-sign for hometown club Bradford Bulls.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this year that the Bulls had launched an ambitious bid to sign the England international for a second time, ahead of the culmination of his spell in the NRL with North Queensland Cowboys.

And the club have now made it official – with Bateman joining Bradford at the start of next season until the end of 2028. Bradford hold an option for a third year extension, too.

It marks a significant moment for the Bulls, who will be able to utilise salary cap exemptions due to Bateman coming through the Bulls’ academy – as they land another major recruit for 2027 and beyond.

Bateman describes ‘surreal’ homecoming

Bateman admitted the return to Odsal was ‘surreal’, saying: “It is pretty surreal, this is something I’ve wanted to do in my career but in the back of my mind I didn’t think I would get the chance.

“When Bradford got promoted back to Super League, coming back was something I wanted to make happen and having spoken to Jason (Hirst) and Kurt (Haggerty) over the last few months, it made the decision a lot easier and now to have got it over the line in the last couple of days is a great feeling.

“It gives me goosebumps thinking about running back out at Odsal, it’s been a long time since I did that in a Bradford shirt and I am just excited to be a part of the project that Kurt and Jason are building. I am looking to give as much as I can to the club and the city, I am a Bradford lad and this city means more to me than anything.

“I am at a different stage of my career now, I have been the kid in the team so I am looking to give some of my experience and knowledge to the younger players and work together with the more senior blokes.

“Emotion aside, first and foremost I am a winner and that’s why I’ve come back. I want to win games, I want us to finish in the top 6 and play big games, I want the club to be back in big games, I want the city to pack out Odsal watching big games. My aim is to put my best foot forward for the team and play my best rugby.”

Haggerty thrilled with Bateman deal

Bulls coach Haggerty admitted it was significant for the club to have a player of Bateman’s calibre agreeing to stay.

“I’m extremely excited to be bringing John back to Bradford, it’s very much a full-circle move for him and we’re glad to have him back home,” he said.

“There’s still a lot of quality left in John, having had numerous conversations with him he’s really shown how much it means to play for Bradford Bulls and come home, it shows when you’re a local lad and you put the Bulls shirt on you get that extra 10% which is really important especially in big games.

“Having a Bradford DNA to our group was really important to me when I first came to the club. I sat down with the staff to identify players who are from Bradford or have played for Bradford previously and look at how we can bring them back or effectively bring them home.

“As soon as I saw John’s name, he was one of the first players I wanted to get back to Bradford so I am extremely happy to have him over the line. I am looking forward to working with him and he’s exactly what we need at this club. He’s tough, physical and is still a classy player.”