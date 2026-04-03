John Asiata injury update issued as Hull FC suffer triple blow in derby loss

Hull FC look set to be without John Asiata for yet another lengthy spell, with the loose forward suffering a ‘pretty bad’ hamstring injury in his side’s defeat to Hull KR.

Asiata has only just returned to full fitness after a serious hamstring injury that ruled him out of the end of last season, making six appearances for the Airlie Birds this season.

The timescale for his return will be confirmed following further scans.

John Asiata suffers latest hamstring injury

“He’s copped what looks like a pretty bad hamstring injury,” Hull FC head coach John Cartwright told members of the media after the match. “My heart broke when I saw it. We knew he had done his hammy when he tried to walk off.

“The amount of work that guy has put in to get himself back on the field, and then for that to happen,” he continued. “You don’t want to see any of your players get injured, but especially given the road he’s been on.”

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Asiata was not the only FC player to pick up a knock in their defeat at Craven Park, either, with Joe Batchelor and Arthur Romano also withdrawing through injuries.

“He just felt his hammy tighten up. I don’t think it’s major,” Cartwright said of former St Helens man Batchelor. “He tried to battle through it.”

Of Romano, he added: “Arthur has looked like he’s rolled his ankle pretty bad as well.”

These blows will come as very unwelcome news for the FC boss, who is also without new recruit Jake Arthur again.

“He’s got a bit of a calf problem on the back of the short turnaround,” Cartwright told Sky Sports ahead of kick-off. “It was too quick to get him back on the field this week.”

“It’s not a long-term thing but whether he’s available for St Helens, we’ll have to wait and see.”

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